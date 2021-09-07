Global Air Scrubber Market to Garner $4.30 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in occupational hazards for industrial workers, government initiatives for maintaining air quality in workspaces, and surge in indoor air quality have boosted the growth of the global air scrubber market. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. The pandemic hampered the market due to strict implementation of lockdown regulations and delay in manufacturing and production of air scrubbers.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global air scrubber market was accounted for $1.88 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4.30 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in occupational hazards for industrial workers, government initiatives for maintaining air quality in workspaces, and surge in indoor air quality have boosted the growth of the global air scrubber market. However, high product costs, lack of awareness for indoor air quality, and increased energy consumption of air scrubbers hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in air purification systems are expected to open new opportunities for the market players.

Download Sample PDF (265 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/ 8838



Covid-19 scenario:

The pandemic hampered the market due to strict implementation of lockdown regulations and delay in manufacturing and production of air scrubbers. The reduced demand for air scrubbers from food & beverages, metal processing, construction, and other industries hampered the market.

As the world is recovering from the pandemic, the demand for air scrubbers is expected to increase soon. Moreover, increase in vaccination across the world would help manufacturing companies to operate at their full-scale capacities.

The report divides the global air scrubber market on the basis of product type, filter type, end user, and region.

Based on product type, the wet segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the dry segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Air Scrubber Market Request Here

On the basis of filter type, the HEPA filter segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the segments including activated carbon filter, dehumidifier filter, and others.

The global air scrubber market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. Moreover, the region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/8838

Leading Players:

The global air scrubber market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Amaircare Corporation, Advanced Air Technologies Inc., Croll Reynolds, Inc., Camfil AB, Honeywell International, Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Novatek Corporation, Waves Aircon Pvt. Ltd., and SPX Corporation.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:



Pleated Filters Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028



Industrial Air Filtration Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Air Handling Units Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027



HVAC Actuators Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us: