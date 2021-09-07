NASDAQ: HMPT Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Home Point Capital Inc. announced by the Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) in early 2021, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On June 21, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that that Offering Documents that were filed in connection with the company’s IPO made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Home Point's aggressive expansion of its broker partners would dramatically increase the Company's expenses, that the mortgage industry was anticipating industry-wide decreased gain-on-sale margins as a result of rising interest rates in 2021 and Home Point would be subject to the same competitive pressures, that accordingly, the Company had overstated its business and financial prospects, and that as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



Those who purchased Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



