UAE Golden Jubilee: Sketch Portrait of UAE's Founding Father Sheikh Zayed Covers Pleasures Magazine Sept/Oct 2021 Issue

This year marks the 50th founding anniversary of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). To celebrate this golden jubilee, the President of the country, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, declared 2021 as the ‘Year of the 50th’.

Celebrating the year of the 50th The “Year of the 50th” as declared by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan specifically celebrates the significant milestone in UAE's history, as it witnessed outstanding development in all regions, with a noble yet extraordinary journey in human and nation building.

Basically, United Arab Emirates (UAE), a nation shaped by values, sacrifice, and propelled by innovation and inclusiveness, was declared an independent, sovereign, and federal state on 2 December, 1971 and was established by its founding Sheikhs; UAE comprises seven emirates: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah.

The September/October issue of PLEASURES Magazine is dedicated to celebrating this remarkable journey and incredible growth of the UAE and its people.

“Via these pages, we hope the world would learn more about the history of the United Arab Emirates and be inspired by its founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s tutelage and legacy of tolerance and understanding between cultures. Sheikh Nahyan's work thrives everywhere as recorded in the prosperity of the nation, educational development and myriads of business opportunities, and above all, the sustainability of its diverse culture and spirit of brotherhood among all.

"On this auspicious occasion, we are also delighted to share with you an incredible collection of UAE photography (past and present), its breathtaking natural beauty and elegance to its ultra-modern, unique architecture, and fascinating history. We truly believe you will want to view these stunning images again and again,” says Adedotun Olaoluwa, President of Dotmount Communications, publishers of PLEASURES Magazine.

Legacy of a nation A voyage back in time, reminiscing on the nation’s past and how far it has come. In the past 50 years, the people of the UAE have experienced so many moments and cherished so many memories.

Also featured in this edition is the CEO of Octo5 Holdings, a Lagos-based real estate firm. Babajide Odusolu speaks with PLEASURES Magazine about the growth of Octo5 Holdings and what the future holds for the real estate industry in Nigeria.

Also, a peep at One57, a luxury living located in the heart of New York, and the latest collections from Boucheron. The French luxury watches and jewellery house headed by Hélène Poulit-Duquesne is one of the most iconic top jewelry brands in the world.

Also, our property team explores some of the most desirable properties and luxe interiors from the UAE, UK, US, and beyond. Our travel writers further serve you with some incredibly tempting locations, from the spectacular slopes of Maldives, Switzerland, to the luxury beachfront collection of properties in Zaya Nurai Island.

