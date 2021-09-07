Submit Release
PallyCon adds a powerful Anti-piracy service to trace illegal content leak sources on OTT platforms

The anti-piracy service tracks send red alerts and later eliminates illicit content from the pirated site.

Producing premium content requires effort, time, and money.”
— Mr James Ahn, Founder & CEO of INKA ENTWORKS
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PallyCon, a global leader in Multi DRM and content protection service provider, announced the launch of a powerful Anti-piracy service for the OTT platforms. The Anti-Piracy service tracks and mines illegal content leakage and sends a red alert to the source of the illicit content generator.

The Anti-piracy service supported by forensic watermarking integration globally monitors content leakage. It issues a DMCA Takedown Notice to the pirated website for eliminating unlawful content from the site.

Pallycon’s forensic watermarking integrated system intelligently crawls and detects hundreds of illicit pirated links over the internet. It takes down the same while providing customers with the choice to detect the source of piracy

Features of powerful Anti-piracy service -

• 24×7 Fully Automated service for monitoring
• Global Coverage (for crawling, Detection & Takedown)
• Automated and manual takedown service
• Pre-integrated with PallyCon Forensic Watermarking
• Unique identification of piracy source
• Suitable for VOD content

Expressing his views on the launch, Mr James Ahn, Founder & CEO of INKA ENTWORKS, said that producing premium content requires effort, time, and money. Illegal content copy leads to massive losses to producers and diminishes the charm of new movie releases or any creative content produced.

Pallycon can now safeguard and enable content production houses and content studios to fearlessly produce and distribute content safely by adding an anti-piracy service to the digital arsenal.

The Anti-piracy service is a premium addition to the suite of PallyCon content protection, warehousing and forensic watermarking technologies designed to secure and guard apps and developers against various breaches and content piracy.

Details - https://pallycon.com/anti-piracy/

About PallyCon

PallyCon is a premium content protection service by INKA ENTWORKS trusted by 200+ customers globally. With a 360-degree, cloud-based end-to-end content security for OTT platforms, such as Multi DRM, Forensic Watermarking, Visible Watermarking, Distributor Watermarking, Anti-Piracy services, App Security with Quick and Simple integration, Inka Entworks is a ONE-IN-ALL solution for OTT owners.

Parag Manikpure
INKA ENTWORKS
+1 213-550-5473
