FVP Trade Announced as the Official Online CFD Trading Sponsor for The Finance Magnates 2021 London Summit
We are very pleased to be sponsoring this event, and after such a tough 2020”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FVP Trade is delighted to be sponsoring this year's Finance Magnates London Summit.
The Finance Magnates Summit is a premier financial service and fintech conference, bringing together over 3,500 attendees, 130+ speakers, and 150+ exhibitors. Attendees can expect to network and learn from leading companies and key decision-makers in multiple industry verticals that are integral to the future of finance.
Head of Marketing for FVP Trade, Keith Walker said: “We are very pleased to be sponsoring this event, and after such a tough 2020 where unfortunately many of us were working remotely and unable to attend various conferences, it’s now great to be finally back and able to reconnect with fellow Global Leaders within our industry, from leading Forex and Liquidity Providers, Digital Asset and Blockchain firms, through to new groundbreaking innovative Fintech Companies.”
The event will kick off in style with a launch party at the Battersea Evolution alongside the River Thames in London and will be held between 16-17th November, finishing off with a glamorous closing event.
About FVP Trade
FVP Trade is an award-winning online global forex and CFD broker, known for delivering exceptional execution, client service, and customer service around the world. FVP Trade is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) and as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).
