Smart Lighting Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the smart lighting market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Smart Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global smart lighting market reached a value of US$ 10.8 Billion in 2020. Smart-lighting refers to a technology that enables efficient use of light resources with power-saving fixtures and offers automated controls. Smart-lighting products are mainly comprised of a wall keypad and touchscreen panel. The lightings can also be operated through a smartphone, tab, or laptop. Owing to these attributes, smart lighting system finds widespread application in commercial, industrial and residential sectors.
Consistently rising energy consumption, along with the growing demand for electricity across the globe, is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, consumers are also increasingly adopting smart lighting products due to their cost efficiency and remote accessibility through smartphones and voice-command features, which in turn is providing a positive outlook to the market. Besides this, Smart lighting serves as an essential tool in smart-city development since a significant number of public lamps run on high-intensity bulbs that use mercury and other material to operate, having detrimental effects on the environment. To combat this, governments across countries have started to equip existing tunnels, roads, and public areas with smart lighting equipment that works according to the occupancy and traffic on the road. All the above-mentioned factors are expected to further bolster the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Philips Lighting
Acuity Brands
Osram
Cree
General Electric Company
Eaton
Honeywell
Legrand
Hubbell Lighting
Zumtobel Group
Hafele Group
Lutron Electronics
Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting
Vision
Virtual Extension
Syska LED
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Offering:
Hardware
Lights and Luminaires
Lighting Controls
Software
Services
Design and Engineering
Installation
Post-Installation
Breakup by Communication Technology:
Wired Technology
Wireless Technology
Breakup by Installation Type:
New Installation
Retrofit Installation
Breakup by Light Source:
LED Lamps
Fluorescent Lamps
Compact Fluorescent Lamps
High Intensity Discharge Lamps
Others
Breakup by Application:
Commercial
Residential
Public Infrastructure
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
