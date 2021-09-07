Secondhand Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Secondhand Luxury Goods Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global secondhand luxury goods market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Secondhand luxury goods are the high-end and premium items that are later purchased by the second end-user. These goods majorly include jewelry, artworks, footwear, apparel, fashion accessories, etc. Secondhand luxury goods are usually durable with an extended warranty period that makes them suitable for the resale market. These goods are generally sold at charity events, auctions, bazaar-style fundraisers, privately-owned consignment shops, etc.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/secondhand-luxury-goods-market/requestsample
The global secondhand luxury goods market is primarily propelled by the increasing disposable income levels that have enabled the millennial and urbanized population to opt for high-end fashion accessories at lower prices. Additionally, the emergence of secondhand luxury goods on online platforms, along with the diminishing stigma of using pre-owned luxury goods, has further augmented the market growth. Several online resale sites are forming strategic alliances with various luxury brands to market pre-owned luxury products. Furthermore, the rising demand for limited capsule collections and fashion drops has created scarcity for premium luxury items, thereby catalyzing the market for secondhand luxury goods. Apart from this, the growing investments to enhance authentication procedures and quality checks of products are further anticipated to bolster the market growth over the forecast period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Fashionphile Group LLC.
Fendi
Garderobe
Inseller
Luxepolis
Luxury Closet, Inc.
So Chic Boutique
The Closet
The RealReal Inc.
Timepiece360
Vestiaire Collective
Yoogi's Closet, Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Handbags
Jewelry & Watches
Clothing
Small Leather Goods
Footwear
Accessories
Other
Breakup by Demography:
Women
Men
Unisex
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Offline
Online
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/secondhand-luxury-goods-market
We are updating our reports, if you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Pet Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pet-food-market
Perfume Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/perfume-manufacturing-plant
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here