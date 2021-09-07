Pest Control Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global pest control market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Pest Control Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global pest control market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Pest control assists in eliminating the growth of bacteria and insects and prevent damage from animals with the use of numerous chemicals, including fipronil, bifenthrin and boric acid. These solutions assist in controlling the development of cockroaches, rodents and mosquitoes across residential and commercial spaces to prevent the risks of various vector-borne diseases. Apart from this, it is widely used in the agricultural sector to protect crops and commercial woods.
The global market is primarily driven by the rising incidences of vector-borne diseases, such as typhoid, dengue and plague, across the globe. Moreover, the growing environmental concerns have encouraged numerous companies to introduce natural and organic pesticides, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including inflating disposable incomes of the masses and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to introduce innovative product variants to improve crop yield, are providing an impetus to the market growth further. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global pest control market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Anticimex Ab
Arrow Exterminators Inc.
Atalian Servest Group Ltd.
Dodson Pest Control Inc.
Ecolab Inc.
Massey Services Inc.
Rentokil Initial plc
Rollins Inc
Sanix Incorporated
Target Specialty Products
Terminix Global Holdings and Truly Nolen of America Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Chemical
Mechanical
Biological
Others
Breakup by Pest Type:
Insects
Termites
Rodents
Others
Breakup by Application:
Residential
Commercial
Agriculture
Industrial
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
