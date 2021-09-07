Facade Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26
Looking forward, the global facade market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Facade Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global facade market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. A facade is the exterior front of a building, primarily consisting of roofing, street awnings, ventilation louvers, etc. It is usually made up of wood, ceramic, polyvinyl chloride, metal, concrete, glass, stone, etc. Some standard types of facades include cladding, curtain wall, siding, exterior insulation finishing system (EIFS), etc. Facades provide enhanced waterproofing, durability, fabrication, and weather protection while offering an aesthetic appeal to the building. They are also utilized in energy-efficient buildings to regulate internal temperature, control light penetration, and provide thermal insulation.
Rapid urbanization and the escalating number of modern infrastructures across the globe are primarily driving the global facade market. Furthermore, the increasing focus towards aesthetically appealing building designs and elevating consumer living standards are also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the rising adoption of facades in corporate buildings and industrial facilities based on their improved durability, fabrication and weatherproofing, is further catalyzing the demand for facade infrastructures. Besides this, various architectural companies are developing modern, eco-friendly facade designs to overcome restrictions concerning soundproofing and excess heat control. Moreover, the introduction of smart facades integrated with thermo-bimetals is expected to further propel the market in the coming years. Looking forward, the global facade market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A
Enclos Corp. (CH Holdings USA Inc.)
EOS Framing Limited
FunderMax GmbH
Harmon Inc. (Apogee Enterprises Inc.)
Kawneer Company Inc. (Arconic Corporation)
Permasteelisa S.p.A. (Lixil Group Corporation)
Rockwool International A/S
Walters & Wolf Glass Company
YKK AP Inc. (YKK Corporation).
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Ventilated
Non-Ventilated
Others
Breakup by Material:
Glass
Metal
Plastic and Fibre
Stones
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
