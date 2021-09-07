CLA Ranks in 7 Categories of MA Lawyers Weekly Reader Poll; First in Experts, Litigation Support, Risk Management

We’re so grateful to receive this recognition from the readers of Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly, We are constantly striving to offer a seamless experience across our entire breadth of offerings.” — Joseph Kask, CLA Managing Principal for New England

BOSTON, MA, USA, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent reader poll conducted by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly, CLA, one of the leading professional services firms in the United States, came in first in three separate categories, and placed in the top three in three others.

CLA was named the winner in the categories of Best Experts, Best Litigation Support, and Best Risk Management. The firm also finished in the top three in the categories of Best Accounting Firm, Best Biz Forensic Accounting, and Best Risk Advisors.

Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly conducts an annual poll of its readers to determine who is considered the best in a variety of categories. This year approximately 1,900 people participated in the voting, and 11,000 individual votes were cast among the 67 categories.

“We’re so grateful to receive this recognition from the readers of Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly,” said Joseph Kask, CLA’s managing principal for New England. “We are constantly striving to offer a seamless experience across our entire breadth of offerings, and to have our efforts noted in this manner is gratifying and encourages us to continue to work hard to maintain this high standard we have set.”

Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly newspaper, founded in 1972, reports decisions issued by all the state and federal courts in Massachusetts, as well as changes to court rules, verdict and settlement reports, bar-discipline notices, and all other news vital to attorneys in the commonwealth. In addition to reporting all decisions issued by the Supreme Judicial Court, the Massachusetts Appeals Court and the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly also covers hundreds of rulings from state and federal trial courts in Massachusetts, and state agencies like the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With 7,400 people, more than 120 U.S. locations, and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.