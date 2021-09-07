Best Places To Visit While Vacationing In Mauritius – Travelling With Matt Keezer
EINPresswire.com/ --
Even though Mauritius is the number one destination for honeymooners, vacationing in Mauritius can also be a beautiful experience for every traveler. Located in the southeast of Africa, the island of Mauritius is a true paradise, especially for those who want to enjoy sun, sand, water, and surfing all in one place.
Mauritius is guaranteed to keep any tourist busy and happy throughout their vacation with the variety of activities it offers – beaches, islands, forts, parks, museums, shopping malls, and monuments. However, time on a holiday is limited, and below is the list of best places to visit while vacationing in Mauritius, which will make the vacation one you will never forget!
Port Louis
Port Louis is Mauritius's capital and largest city, and it is unquestionably one of the first places that everyone should visit. There are so many different things going on here that one could spend more than one day and still not see everything. That's why Port Louis is the best place for travelers who want to immerse themselves and experience Mauritius' rich culture and tradition.
Matt Keezer recommends: "Picturesque bazaar is undoubtedly a place to go to, as it offers a variety of local and exotic foods and it's the place where you can find the low-cost clothing that Port Louis is famous for."
Grand Bay (Grand-Baie)
Grand Bay is a village in northern Mauritius and a place where locals go for a fun-filled night out. Besides great restaurants, bars, and discos, the village also offers a handful of beautiful beaches, including sailboat-dotted Grand-Baie Public Beach and secluded La Cuvette, and several other attractions such as sea walking.keke
Matt Keezer recommends: "If you are looking for a great place to relax, swim and sunbathe, then La Cuvette beach is definitely a place for you. But, for the full experience, be sure not to miss swim with wild dolphins."
Blue Bay
Located in the southeast part of Mauritius island, Blue Bay is probably the most popular place in Mauritius. With its magnificent beaches and crystal-clear waters, it is certainly the place where anyone can relax and spend their whole vacation. However, Blue Bay's top attraction is the Blue Bay Marine Park which is perfect for water sports lovers.
Matt Keezer recommends: "Be sure not to miss out the Marine Park where you can surf, sail, snorkel, scuba dive, or enjoy any water sport you desire."
Chamarel
Chamarel is a fantastic place to visit in Mauritius as it offers a stunning view of the undulating rainbow-colored landscape. From blues to greens, reds, and yellows, the soil's color is thought to have resulted from the erosion of volcanic ash.
Matt Keezer recommends: "Having spent the afternoon sightseeing the area, you'll want to stop in Chamarel Village to grab a bite and to soak in the sunset over Le Morne."
A stunning paradise like this can make anyone forget everything. That's why Matt Keezer urges all those planning to visit Mauritius during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay safe by following protocols and keep an eye on local news and government announcements, as travel and stay regulations are subject to change at any time.
Shared Media
Even though Mauritius is the number one destination for honeymooners, vacationing in Mauritius can also be a beautiful experience for every traveler. Located in the southeast of Africa, the island of Mauritius is a true paradise, especially for those who want to enjoy sun, sand, water, and surfing all in one place.
Mauritius is guaranteed to keep any tourist busy and happy throughout their vacation with the variety of activities it offers – beaches, islands, forts, parks, museums, shopping malls, and monuments. However, time on a holiday is limited, and below is the list of best places to visit while vacationing in Mauritius, which will make the vacation one you will never forget!
Port Louis
Port Louis is Mauritius's capital and largest city, and it is unquestionably one of the first places that everyone should visit. There are so many different things going on here that one could spend more than one day and still not see everything. That's why Port Louis is the best place for travelers who want to immerse themselves and experience Mauritius' rich culture and tradition.
Matt Keezer recommends: "Picturesque bazaar is undoubtedly a place to go to, as it offers a variety of local and exotic foods and it's the place where you can find the low-cost clothing that Port Louis is famous for."
Grand Bay (Grand-Baie)
Grand Bay is a village in northern Mauritius and a place where locals go for a fun-filled night out. Besides great restaurants, bars, and discos, the village also offers a handful of beautiful beaches, including sailboat-dotted Grand-Baie Public Beach and secluded La Cuvette, and several other attractions such as sea walking.keke
Matt Keezer recommends: "If you are looking for a great place to relax, swim and sunbathe, then La Cuvette beach is definitely a place for you. But, for the full experience, be sure not to miss swim with wild dolphins."
Blue Bay
Located in the southeast part of Mauritius island, Blue Bay is probably the most popular place in Mauritius. With its magnificent beaches and crystal-clear waters, it is certainly the place where anyone can relax and spend their whole vacation. However, Blue Bay's top attraction is the Blue Bay Marine Park which is perfect for water sports lovers.
Matt Keezer recommends: "Be sure not to miss out the Marine Park where you can surf, sail, snorkel, scuba dive, or enjoy any water sport you desire."
Chamarel
Chamarel is a fantastic place to visit in Mauritius as it offers a stunning view of the undulating rainbow-colored landscape. From blues to greens, reds, and yellows, the soil's color is thought to have resulted from the erosion of volcanic ash.
Matt Keezer recommends: "Having spent the afternoon sightseeing the area, you'll want to stop in Chamarel Village to grab a bite and to soak in the sunset over Le Morne."
A stunning paradise like this can make anyone forget everything. That's why Matt Keezer urges all those planning to visit Mauritius during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay safe by following protocols and keep an eye on local news and government announcements, as travel and stay regulations are subject to change at any time.
Shared Media
Shared Media Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter