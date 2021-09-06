Submit Release
News Search

There were 275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,941 in the last 365 days.

Statement by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, 6 September 2021

United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Download logo

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) takes note of the release, on 5 September, of Mr. Al-Saadi Gadhaffi, along with Mr. Ahmed Ramadan and six other officials of the former regime who were detained for seven or more years. Mr. Gadhaffi’s release is in compliance with a legal order following his acquittal by a Libyan court in 2019.  

These releases represent a significant step towards respect for the rule of law and human rights, and a positive development that can contribute to a rights-based national reconciliation process and further foster national unity.

In this regard, UNSMIL commends the efforts of the Government of National Unity, the Presidency Council and judicial authorities, and reiterates its calls on Libyan authorities to promptly release thousands of persons who remain arbitrarily detained in facilities across Libya.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

You just read:

Statement by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, 6 September 2021

Distribution channels: Law, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.