Vendetta Capital is proud to announce its investment in Altered State Machine

/EIN News/ -- Mahe, Seychelles, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vendetta Capital is immensely pleased to announce its investment in Altered State Machine which is Altered State Machine is a Patent Pending protocol to embed, train and own an AI as an NFT.



NFTs are popular, with Altered State Machine (ASM) now they can be smart.

Art and "digital collectibles" have proven popular in the first wave of NFTs. Many of the largest projects (Fluf World, Meebits, Cryptopunks, Bored Ape YC) are characters, but little can be done with them except for use as an avatar. Altered State Machine Creates Ai Agents Which Give Existing (And New) Nfts A "Brain".

The universal protocol for ownership of AI's using NFT technology

Altered State Machine, aims to be a platform and protocol which any developer can build on it; can create, own, and compete with AI-based agents (bots) and upgrade and train their AI, buy, and sell them as NFTs. This will bring an evolution for NFTS.

How Altered State Machine Will Give Brain to NFTs.

Altered State Machine AI has three forms which includes, frame, memory, and form. They will all bring up an Agent NFTs which will be an evolution in the market.

Frame will be the base the of every Agent, a universal structure with randomized values... your Agent’s DNA. Depending on the World the Agent is in, its base values are expressed as qualities like strength, speed, and size (in gaming) or risk tolerance and randomness (in finance).

The outputs of Agent training are stored as Memories. Memories are specific to the world they were formed in and can be swapped between Frames. Each Agent can have dozens or hundreds of Memories.

And Form will be the visual representation of Agent character... what it looks like and how it works. Forms are what enable an agent to operate in its world... they give it physical form and qualities. Bring your existing NFT art or model from another part of the metaverse or create entirely new forms.

Train, Earn and get to Worlds of Possibilities

Worlds come in an unlimited variety... from financial markets to sports fields to combat zones to beach bars. As new worlds grow, new Forms and Memories are created to explore them. They are where Agents go to compete or connect in the Altered State Machine Universe.

With Altered State Machine, Agents can learn, grow, and improve through training. Training happens in a Gym, an ML model trainer designed to improve a particular skill. The ML model uses a neural network, so the outcomes of training for each Agent are unique.

With trained Agent, and people can reap the rewards. They can build and train their Agents, the trade them on the open market with players who want a head start. ASM NFTs are fully compatible with major platforms like OpenSEA.

AI Agent for Gaming, Finance and Metaverses

Altered State Machine has an endless possibility of uses Gaming, Finance and Metaverses.

ASM is framework to track ownership of AI agents any gaming world, arena, or universe. Games can be created based entirely on autonomous Agents. Or a new economic layer can be added to player-controlled games with smart power-ups and in-game assistants.

For Finance uses, ASM can create, train and trade smart Agents for financial applications. Digital proofs-of-ownership on the blockchain allow for shared ownership of training costs, and automated distribution of profit.

ASM also will bring new layers to Metaverses. The future of the digital world will be expansive and complex. Smart agents will help us navigate these always-on spaces. Altered State Machine creates new building blocks so that today’s chatbots and voice assistants can evolve to become next-gen smart sidekicks.

Gaming is massive now. DeFi and NFT's are in exponential growth

With 2021 predictions, NFTs Global Market will reach to $6 billion (prediction, nonfungible.com), Gaming to $183,5 billion (estimate, ResearchandMarkets) and DeFi Global Market to $53 Billion (estimate, Consensys.net). And Altered State Machine is at the intersection of these extraordinary markets which shows exiting growth opportunities.

Getting Ready For Future Challenges

All these three areas are showing extraordinary growth for a few years and shaping our future more deeply day by day. With ASM’s patent pending protocol, people will be more adapted and ready for what the future will bring them.

With our new investment to Altered State Machine, we will continue to support the added value created by Blockchain technology that shapes the future in every area that touches our lives.

About Vendetta Capital

Vendetta invests in, leads, and helps projects to accelerate developing novel solutions to address the core issues of scalability, privacy, and interoperability for decentralized protocols and applications.

Vendetta Capital has become one of the leading investors in the blockchain venture capital ecosystem with its experience, wide network around the world, and effective strategic competencies that can analyze the innovative expectations of the market in depth and transfer these capabilities to the successful projects it invests. With these approaches Vendetta has invested many successful and game changer projects such as Jenny Dao, Linear Finance, HOPR, WOO Trade, Archer Dao, Unilend, Bridge Mutual, Alliance Block and will continue to support future shaping projects.

