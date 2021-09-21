ONE-STOP SOURCE SOLAR EQUIPMENT SUPPLIER ANNOUNCES ITS US PRESENCE

LUCID SOLAR is here to disrupt the Solar Market Mr. Charles Meitus, the CEO of LUCID SOLAR Solar Energy, great return on investment

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Lucid Solar , a global solar PV (Photovoltaics) distributor launches in the US market, with the headquarters located in Illinois. The Company supplies some of the world’s best known, full line high end solar products , from panels and inverters to mounting and accessories.Established in 2013, Lucid Solar is a global solar PV distributor, supplying high quality and excellent value solar solutions to the market. The company has a variety of choices for the customers by offering a range of technologies, price points and services.The Company offers:-NEXT DAY DELIVERY TO THE DOOR in LARGE QUANTITIES: Delivery of solar equipment is done on a daily basis from the Company’s own warehouse-COMPETITIVE PRICING IN WHOLESALE AND RETAIL-SOLAR FINANCING:LUCID SOLAR offers NET PAYMENT TERMS for power and energy projects, INSTALLERS and businesses located in the U.S.-TIER 1 PRODUCTS:LUCID SOLAR offers state of the art, high efficiency panels.-ABILITY TO supply UTILITY SCALE PROJECTS: The Company is a Tier 1 licensed OEM contract manufacturer with facilities in 3 continents and has delivered 2,200MW to date. Their cumulative production capacity is 5.1GW annually with 2GW in Cambodia, 1.7GW in Vietnam, and 1.4GW in Turkey. Charles Meitus , the CEO of LUCID SOLAR stated: “I am very excited to announce that we started offering a full line of solar products from solar panels, and solar inverters to solar batteries. We pride ourselves on our customer service in terms of taking care of you from the beginning of the project to the end! Our team has extensive knowledge on all products we stock and regularly partake in product training. With employees from different nations around the world, we achieved a strong global presence, and we are happy to bring the expertise and high quality to the US market. I can easily guarantee you that our modules are the most advanced, efficient and affordable ones you can find in the market”.About LUCID SOLAR: LUCID SOLAR is a one-stop source solar equipment supplier, committed to providing high quality products with superior service. Established in 2013, Lucid Solar is a global solar PV distributor, supplying high quality and excellent value solar solutions to the market. The company has a variety of choices for the customers with state of the art technologies, competitive price points and excellent customer service. For further information go to: https://lucidsolar.net/ Contact: Charles Meitus, CEO of LUCID SOLARPublic relations contact: Melike AyanCall : (847) 946 0482 us.sales@lucidsolar.net

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT SOLAR ENERGY BENEFITS AND LUCID, WATCH THIS VIDEO: