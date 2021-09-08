Mining Leader Dr. Patience Mpofu's New Bestseller Empowers Women in Science-Driven Male-Dominated Workplaces
A new black female memoir from a multi-award winner inspires women to thrive in STEM industries with a relatable approach.
I am passionate about empowering women and girls in STEM.”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving women every opportunity to make headway in STEM industries, Amazon best-selling new book entitled “Unleashing My Superpowers” comes to the fore. Written by Dr. Patience Mpofu, the CEO and Founder of Peak Performance with Patience, the book is a notable screenshot of the ingenuity and perseverance of an outlier. After a near-death experience inspired her to lift others to professional greatness, the author went on to win multiple awards in Africa for her achievements in the mining industry. Offering her hard-won knowledge in the book and through her PPP Academy, she asks women to lean in and notice emerging opportunities. Industries like mining that are increasingly incorporating ESG considerations in their investment strategies and embracing digital methods will create a competitive advantage benefitting women in STEM roles. As AI takes over, no longer will these industries require strong men. Now is the time to prepare for change.
— Dr. Patience Mpofu
The book release is part of Dr. Mpofu’s Legacy Project as one of the 36 women selected by the IWF Fellows program worldwide. She said, “I am passionate about empowering women and girls in STEM. I feel the urgency to impact in this arena. I hope that they will find a footing in the lessons I’ve learned the hard way over the last 25-years in the mining industry.”
In addition to the book, Dr. Mpofu offers the Unleashing My Superpowers Academy. It helps women in STEM succeed in the workplace with low-cost subscription fees up to the premium Executive Leadership Coaching. It also focuses on inspiring young girls to study STEM through various programs.
Moreover, Dr. Mpofu offers CEOs and Executives, Executive Leadership Coaching and Diversity and Inclusions workshops in male-dominated workplaces. The coaching helps individuals and corporations develop the skills to enhance profitability in the digital age and transform them into sustainable, competitive forces in any niche. The realistic and timely approach fully embraces a business climate that has offered disruptive change globally due to COVID-19. Then, as part of her IWF Legacy Project, The 100 Women in STEM leadership Program is launching before end of this year. Partners for this flagship project are welcome.
About Peak Performance with Patience Pty Ltd:
Peak Performance with Patience Pty Ltd was founded by Dr. Patience Mpofu, an award-winning mining executive, business strategist, global leadership, and business coach. She is also the founder of Insight Mining Experts, an international mining expert platform.
