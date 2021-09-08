Dr. Florian Kongoli and Prof. Vladimír Sedlařík Sign Agreement between FLOGEN and Tomas Bata University in Zlín
Dr Florian Kongoli with the Rector of Tomas Bata University in Zlín, Prof. Vladimír Sedlařík are about to sign the partnership agreement between Tomas Bata University in Zlín and FLOGEN
Dr Florian Kongoli with Prof. Karel Kolomazník and Dean Assoc. Prof. Milan Adámek of the Faculty of Applied Informatics, Tomas Bata University in Zlín,
A unique partnership program across the Atlantic Ocean
MONT-ROYAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FLOGEN Technologies Inc. and FLOGEN Stars Outreach have signed bilateral partnership agreements with Tomas Bata University in Zlín, the Czech Republic in the framework of developing academic, scientific, and cultural interchange in the areas of education, research, and other activities. The signatory institutions agree to work together toward the internationalization of higher education and research and cooperate in the following areas:
— Prof. Vladimír Sedlařík, Rector of Tomas Bata University in Zlín
Between FLOGEN Technologies Inc. and Tomas Bata University in Zlín:
- Exchange Scientific Staff
- Exchange Students
- Joint Degree Projects
- Joint Research projects
Between FLOGEN Stars Outreach and Tomas Bata University in Zlín
- Joint Conferences
- Joint cultural programs
The agreements were signed on 13 August 2021 in the premises of the Rector Office of the Tomas Bata University in Zlín by Dr. Florian Kongoli, CEO of FLOGEN Technologies Inc and Chairman of FLOGEN Star Outreach and the Rector of Tomas Bata University in Zlín, Prof. Vladimír Sedlařík.
“It is a distinct pleasure to establish this partnership agreement with a successful university named after the renowned Czech entrepreneur Tomáš Baťa, the founder of the shoe industry in Zlín. This name is a symbolic example of a university-industry partnership” says Dr. Florian Kongoli after signing the partnership agreement.
“I take this opportunity to congratulate FLOGEN Technologies Inc and FLOGEN Stars Outreach for numerous successes achieved in applied research and in bringing scientists and engineers to the helm of society. We are very happy to sign these partnerships agreements” says Rector of Tomas Bata University in Zlín, Prof. Vladimír Sedlařík.
“It is a great pleasure for the Faculty of Applied Informatics to be part of this partnership agreement. We look forward to successful and intensive cooperation” says the Dean of the Faculty Assoc. Prof. Milan Adámek.
The agreements were signed at the end of a highly successful week filled with numerous scientific presentations and discussions in the Faculty of Applied Informatics, in particular with the group of Prof. Karel Kolomazník, a 1998 Laureate of Rolex Award for Enterprise, and Dr. Michaela Bařinová, the Chair of the upcoming symposium bearing the name of Prof. Karel Kolomazník and honoring his lifelong achievements in the field of waste recycling. The Kolomaznik International Symposium will be held as part of the Sustainable Industrial processing Summit (SIPS 2021) in Phuket, Thailand from 28 November to 2 December 2021. (https://www.flogen.org/sips2021//Karel_Kolomaznik.php)
A description of the activity of the week, as well as the related photos, can be seen here: https://www.flogen.org/?p=33&an=2021
About:
FLOGEN Technologies (www.flogen.com ) is a high-tech applied research institute focused on the development of new sustainable technologies and the transformation of existing technologies into sustainable ones.
FLOGEN Stars Outreach (www.flogen.org), is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to achieving sustainability through science and technology, raising the profile of science and engineering in society, and properly honoring scientists and engineers
SIPS - Sustainable Industrial Processing Summit (https://www.flogen.org/sips2021/) is a science-focused and industrial engineering-oriented multidisciplinary conference held every year in several countries around the world with an average participation of 500 authors from academia, industry, government, and the entrepreneurship world representing an average of 80 countries. The summit is dedicated to achieving sustainability through science and technology and hosts regularly numerous Nobel Laureates.
Dr. Florian Kongoli is CEO of FLOGEN Technologies Inc., Chairman of FLOGEN STAR OUTREACH, and President of the Organizing Committee of the Sustainable Industrial Processing Summits (SIPS). He is among others an Elected Member of the Euro Mediterranean Academy of Arts and Sciences (EMAAS), an Honorary Citizen of Rio de Janeiro for his contribution to achieving sustainability through science and technology and was awarded in 2017 “The Environmental Tech CEO of the year 2017” by CEO-Monthly magazine in the UK. (CV: http://www.flogen.com/elt/pdf/Kongoli_Short-CV.pdf )
Tomas Bata University in Zlín (TBU) (https://www.utb.cz/en/) is an open and flexible higher education institution, developed in accordance with five central values: entrepreneurship, openness, usefulness, creativity, and responsibility. It is ranked among the top 5 % of universities worldwide (QS, THE rankings) and has more than 9,500 students with a large international student body (more than 10 %).
Prof. Ing. Vladimír Sedlařík is Rector of Tomas Bata University in Zlín and Director of Centre of Polymer Systems, a unit of TBU focusing on applied research of polymers and supporting the national plastics and rubber industries from the perspective of the personnel, technology, and knowledge. He is a member of the Society of Plastics Engineers and author of numerous publications, patents, and international conference presentations (CV: https://www.utb.cz/en/contacts/prof-ing-vladimir-sedlarik-ph-d-2/
Assoc. Prof. Milan Adámek is Dean of Faculty of Applied Informatics of Tomas Bata University in Zlín, Deputy Director of Regional Research Centre CEBIA-Tech of Faculty of Applied Informatics, and Deputy Head of Department of Security Engineering of Faculty of Applied Informatics. (https://fai.utb.cz/en/contacts/doc-mgr-milan-adamek-ph-d-2/)
Prof. Karel Kolomaznik is a professor and principal research scientist at the Faculty of Applied Informatics of Tomas Bata University in Zlín. Having dedicated all his life to the rationalization of industrial processes and recycling of mainly organic waste from tanning, textile, food, and agricultural industries. He is the holder of the Rolex Award for Enterprise (1998), the ALSOP Award of the American Leather Chemists Association (2009), Česká hlava (Czech Brain) 2014 within the category Award for Invention – natural sciences and the Medal of Merit by the President of the Czech Republic in the field of Science and Education (2018). He is also a SIPS 2021 STAR, having a symposium in his honor and bearing his name: Kolomaznik International Symposium on Materials Recycling Processes & Products. (https://www.flogen.org/sips2021//Karel_Kolomaznik.php).
Dr. Michaela Bařinová is a researcher at the Faculty of Applied Informatics (Regional Research Centre CEBIA-Tech), a 2012 finalist of Werner von Siemens Excellence Award (member of the awarded research team in the category "Most significant achievement in the field of development and innovation”) and coordinator of international activities within the project “Institutional Quality and Development of Science Strategies at TBU in Zlín“. She is Chair of the Kolomaznik International Symposium on Sustainable Materials Recycling Processes and Products (8th Intl. Symp.)(https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Michaela-Barinova)
