Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (06 September 2021)

New Cases: 31 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 60,852 Active Cases: 9,029 Total Recovered: 49,374 (199 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 96 (8 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 15 Total Test Conducted: 391,691 (687 New) Total Deaths: 2,217 (7 New)

Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 479, 104 (4 New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 218,720 (261 New) Full Dose Johnson & Johnson: 213,468 (680 New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 432,188 (941 New)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

