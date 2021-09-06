Accely Collaborates With SAP For The Digital Transformation Journey Of Ajmal Perfumes
The Ajmal Group is a leader in its field, and we are delighted to be a part of their journey to success as they embrace digital transformation!”DUBAI, UAE, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DUBAI, UAE – (Arab Newswire) - Accely, a Global SAP Gold Partner, is thrilled to be a part of Ajmal Group's drive for digital transformation through this partnership between SAP and Ajmal. They expected this collaboration and intend to make it one of their flagship deployments ever. Accely promises to keep an eye over the best SAP guidelines and give the templated accelerators that they have built over their 20 years of experience in this field.
— Nilesh Shah, CEO, the Accely Group.
“As the Middle East’s fragrances market continues to grow, Ajmal Perfumes needed full visibility on our operations to enhance our standing as a globally-recognized brand,” said Abdulla Ajmal, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Ajmal Perfumes. “Thanks to our digital transformation with SAP, Ajmal Perfumes will have the real-time insights needed to enrich our customers’ lifestyles through creativity, innovation, and continual improvement.”
Accely would be deploying SAP S/4HANA core modules, HCM, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Analytics Cloud throughout the group's 13 legal entities, 14 warehouses, 2 manufacturing facilities, and 172 retail outlets. It is a significant endeavor that will bring together all of its components on the same platform for a consolidated, technically advanced, and Cloud-based SAP system.
"The Ajmal Group is a leader in its field, and we are delighted to be a part of their journey to success as they embrace digital transformation! Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and customer value in our DNA, we may become partners in all of their future projects in this field", Nilesh Shah, CEO, the Accely Group.
President, Alok Bapna, stated that “The objectives of the Ajmal Group, according to which it intends to build meaningful connections with associates based on trust and respect, are an excellent example of how a company can effectively achieve its goals. We are aligned in our beliefs, as we share the same ideals of excellence, innovation, collaboration, honesty, and open communication. In order to finish the project successfully, we go above and beyond. We are confident that our long-term collaboration will be a success.”
Accely is a CMMI Level 3 firm and preferred SAP Gold Partner company headquartered in Singapore, with a global presence in 11 countries. With our expertise in simplifying and streamlining business processes, we help companies leverage the right IT solutions through SAP applications. Our end-to-end suite of solutions and services enables businesses to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make an impact.
