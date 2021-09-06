Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/ Domestic Assault

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A203493

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Hansell                            

STATION: St. Albans                

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 9/5/21 at 0430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfax, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Travis P. Wells                                              

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans, VT        

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a domestic disturbance which had already concluded in Fairfax, VT. Troopers were advised Travis Wells had assaulted his domestic partner.

 

Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with the victim. The Troopers conducted an investigation and at the conclusion it was determined there was probable cause to charge Wells. Wells was located later in the morning and  issued  a citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court.

  

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/7/21 at 13:00 hours         

COURT: St. Albans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Trooper Josh Hansell

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

P: 802-524-5993

F: 802-527-1150

Email: Joshua.Hansell@vermont.gov

 

St. Albans Barracks/ Domestic Assault

