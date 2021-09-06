St. Albans Barracks/ Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A203493
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Hansell
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 9/5/21 at 0430 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfax, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Travis P. Wells
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a domestic disturbance which had already concluded in Fairfax, VT. Troopers were advised Travis Wells had assaulted his domestic partner.
Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with the victim. The Troopers conducted an investigation and at the conclusion it was determined there was probable cause to charge Wells. Wells was located later in the morning and issued a citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/7/21 at 13:00 hours
COURT: St. Albans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
