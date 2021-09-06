Next-Generation Display Materials Market Size, Strategic Outlook and Covid – 19 Impact By 2028
Next-Generation Display Materials Market Size – USD 155.71 Billion in 2020, Market Trend –Advancements in electronics industry.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global next-generation display materials market is expected to reach a market size of USD 380.03 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for OLED displays, increasing disposable income among consumers, advancements in technology, and change in lifestyle are some key factors supporting market growth. Next-generation displays eliminate some major drawbacks of LCD technology. OLED is a leading technology as compared to IPS-LCD technology, and is used in almost all modern display products and devices.
OLED displays consist of one layer of substrate, encapsulation technology, polarizer, electrode, emitter, and organic layer components. Glass and plastic are two major components used as substrate. Emitter and organic layers are made of organic plastic molecules that help transport electrons from cathode to produce light. Polyfluorene is the most commonly used material in organic layers of LED display technology. Constant advancements in OLED and LCD technologies have led manufacturers to apply Quantum Dot Light-Emitting Diode (QLED) technology in modern displays. However, rising awareness about the toxic nature of cadmium used in quantum dot is resulting in shifting focus among manufacturers to more environment-friendly quantum dot technologies.
Competitive Scenario:
The Global Next-Generation Display Materials Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
It also sheds light on the overall competitive landscape, growth trends, market concentration rate, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic alliances and business expansion tactics adopted by the companies to gain a robust footing in the Next-Generation Display Materials market. The report also provides information on the new players entering the market and offers them strategic recommendations to overcome the entry-level barriers and make fruitful business decisions.
Top key Companies in Next-Generation Display Materials Market are:
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc, Samsung SDI Co., Universal Display Corp., Novaled GmbH, Nanosys Inc., Nanoco Group PLC, Doosan Corporation, Quantum Materials Corp., and PPG Industries, Inc.
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the Next-Generation Display Materials market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Next-Generation Display Materials industry in key regions.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global next-generation display materials market based on technology type, material, application, and region as follows:
Technology Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)
OLED
IPS-LCD
Others
Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)
Substrate
Polarizer
Color Filter
Liquid Crystals
Backlighting Unit
Emitter and Organic Layer
Encapsulation
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)
Smartphones
Televisions and Monitors
Smart watches
Automotive Displays
Laptops and Tablets
Others
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the Next-Generation Display Materials market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Next-Generation Display Materials market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The Global Next-Generation Display Materials Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research, which is further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. Moreover, the report also offers a feasibility study and investment return analysis to assist the readers in making strategic investment plans.
Key market aspects studied in the report:
Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Next-Generation Display Materials market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.
Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Next-Generation Display Materials market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.
Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Next-Generation Display Materials market.
