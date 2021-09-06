Adaptive Learning Market Size, Strategic Outlook and Covid – 19 Impact By 2028
Adaptive Learning Market Trends Increasing adoption of adaptive learning platforms and services in enterprises for corporate trainingVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global adaptive learning market size reached USD 1.86 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of adaptive learning software in educational institutions is a key factor expected to drive global adaptive learning market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for learning process customization is expected to support growth of the global adaptive learning market to a significant extent during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of adaptive learning platforms and services in enterprises for corporate training is expected to augment revenue growth of the global adaptive learning market going ahead.
The report is an appropriate prototype of the Adaptive Learning industry, entailing a thorough investigation of the global Adaptive Learning market. The report serves as a valuable source of data and information relevant to this business vertical. It covers numerous industry aspects, with a special focus on market scope and application areas. The Adaptive Learning report identifies the fundamental business strategies employed by industry professionals and offers an insightful study of the value chain and the distribution channels of the global Adaptive Learning market. The current industry trends, growth potential, up-to-date outlines, and market restraints have also been analyzed by the authors of the report.
An extensive analysis of the Adaptive Learning market has also been performed, which includes different factors, right from region-centric statistical data and commercial progress to both macro- and micro-economic indicators that are vital to draw a precise forecast. Furthermore, the study gives a comprehensive assessment of the growth prospects, challenges, drivers, hurdles, and the patents observed in the Adaptive Learning market. Additionally, the key vendor analysis, product launches, market trends, and revenue generation, have also been furnished in the report to help readers formulate lucrative strategies.
Competitive Scenario:
The Global Adaptive Learning Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
It also sheds light on the overall competitive landscape, growth trends, market concentration rate, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic alliances and business expansion tactics adopted by the companies to gain a robust footing in the Adaptive Learning market. The report also provides information on the new players entering the market and offers them strategic recommendations to overcome the entry-level barriers and make fruitful business decisions.
Top key Companies in Adaptive Learning Market are:
Pearson plc, McGraw Hill Education, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Area9 Lyceum ApS, Cog Books Ltd., Curriculum Associates, Inc., Dream Box Learning, Inc., Follett Corporation, Cerego, Inc., and Realizeit
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the Adaptive Learning market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Adaptive Learning industry in key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global adaptive learning market on the basis of deployment, component, end-use, and region:
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Cloud
On-premises
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Services
Platform
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Enterprise
Academic
Some Key Highlights in the Report
Cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing deployment of cloud-based adaptive learning solutions among end-users to customize platforms at a lower cost and gain better flexibility are some key factors expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.
In terms of revenue share, the platform segment is expected to lead over the forecast period due to rising adoption of adaptive learning platforms by educational institutions to offer personalized learning and improve learning outcomes.
Increasing adoption of adaptive learning platforms and services in academic settings is expected to support revenue growth of the academic segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global adaptive learning market during the forecast period.
Factors such as increasing need to improve employees' skills and the technicalities of learners across companies in countries in North America are expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the Adaptive Learning market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Adaptive Learning market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The Global Adaptive Learning Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research, which is further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. Moreover, the report also offers a feasibility study and investment return analysis to assist the readers in making strategic investment plans.
Key market aspects studied in the report:
Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Adaptive Learning market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.
Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Adaptive Learning market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.
Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Adaptive Learning market.
Key reasons to buy the Global Adaptive Learning Market report:
The latest report comprehensively studies the global Adaptive Learning market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.
The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the Adaptive Learning market.
It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this Adaptive Learning industry.
The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the Adaptive Learning market rivals for ideal business expansion.
