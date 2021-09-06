Organs-on-Chips Market Trend, Business Scope and Global Demand 2020 – 2028
Organs-on-Chips Market Size – USD 27.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 28.1%, Market Trends – Advancements in technologyVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organ on a chip market size is expected to reach USD 209.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 28.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing demand for organ on a chip for drug development and screening to reduce monetary losses associated with drug failures. The cost-effectiveness, miniaturized scale, and accurate control of organ on a chip over the mechanical and chemical microenvironment are garnering significant traction across pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to reduce rate of drug failure. Currently, two-dimensional novel drugs screening and in-vitro pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics analysis are prevalent practices before a drug can be sent to the next phase, such as preclinical testing phase. However, human body organs are three-dimensional entities and their intricate behavior cannot be effectively modeled in two-dimensional cultures. Use of organ on a chip provide a microenvironment that mimics the pathophysiological conditions of the human body and thus, helps in saving substantial financial losses by substituting the trial and error method with a more reliable and efficient process.
The report is an appropriate prototype of the Organs-on-Chips industry, entailing a thorough investigation of the global Organs-on-Chips market. The report serves as a valuable source of data and information relevant to this business vertical. It covers numerous industry aspects, with a special focus on market scope and application areas. The Organs-on-Chips report identifies the fundamental business strategies employed by industry professionals and offers an insightful study of the value chain and the distribution channels of the global Organs-on-Chips market. The current industry trends, growth potential, up-to-date outlines, and market restraints have also been analyzed by the authors of the report.
Download FREE Sample Brochure (Customized Sample PDF File delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/617
An extensive analysis of the Organs-on-Chips market has also been performed, which includes different factors, right from region-centric statistical data and commercial progress to both macro- and micro-economic indicators that are vital to draw a precise forecast. Furthermore, the study gives a comprehensive assessment of the growth prospects, challenges, drivers, hurdles, and the patents observed in the Organs-on-Chips market. Additionally, the key vendor analysis, product launches, market trends, and revenue generation, have also been furnished in the report to help readers formulate lucrative strategies.
Competitive Scenario:
The Global Organs-on-Chips Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
It also sheds light on the overall competitive landscape, growth trends, market concentration rate, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic alliances and business expansion tactics adopted by the companies to gain a robust footing in the Organs-on-Chips market. The report also provides information on the new players entering the market and offers them strategic recommendations to overcome the entry-level barriers and make fruitful business decisions.
Top key Companies in Organs-on-Chips Market are:
MIMETAS BV, SynVivo Inc., Emulate Inc., InSphero AG, CN Bio, Nortis Inc., Organovo Holdings Inc., TissUse GmbH, AxoSim Inc., and Kirkstall Ltd.
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the Organs-on-Chips market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Organs-on-Chips industry in key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global organ on a chip market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Liver-on-Chip
Multiple organ on a chip
Kidney-on-Chip
Heart-on-Chip
Lung-on-Chip
Intestine-on-Chip
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Drug Discovery
Physiological Model Development
Toxicology Research
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Pharmaceutical Firms
Research Institutes
Personal Care Industry
Others
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In March 2021, CN Bio, which is a company engaged in the development of organ on a chip, announced the commercial launch of PhysioMimix, which is an innovative organ on a chip micro-physiological system.
Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of deaths worldwide. The advent of organ on a chip has allowed conducting of invitro cardiac tissue’s bionic researches. A heart-on-chip reproduces heart mechanisms to test drug compounds quickly and study the heart cells’ response. The microphysiological heart-on-chip provides a simple and cost-effective means to study cardiovascular diseases, develop drugs and test cardiotoxicity, provide personalized medication, and regenerate damaged tissues.
organ on a chip, including liver, lungs, brain, or heart deliver an enhanced functionality level and biology control to imitate the effects that would occur by the application of a personal care and cosmetic product in the human biological system and, thus, helps to predict effectiveness of a cosmetic product and its side-effects on humans.
organ on a chip market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to increasing research and development activities of organ on a chip, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, and increased investments by pharmaceutical companies in drug discovery. In addition, presence of leading firms providing organ on a chip are causative of robust market growth in the region.
Buy Your Exclusive Copy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/617
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the Organs-on-Chips market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Organs-on-Chips market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The Global Organs-on-Chips Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research, which is further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. Moreover, the report also offers a feasibility study and investment return analysis to assist the readers in making strategic investment plans.
Browse Full Report Description with TOC@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/organs-on-chips-market
Key market aspects studied in the report:
Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Organs-on-Chips market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.
Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Organs-on-Chips market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.
Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Organs-on-Chips market.
Key reasons to buy the Global Organs-on-Chips Market report:
The latest report comprehensively studies the global Organs-on-Chips market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.
The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the Organs-on-Chips market.
It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this Organs-on-Chips industry.
The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the Organs-on-Chips market rivals for ideal business expansion.
Customization Available (customization will be delivered as per your specific requirement @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/617
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+ +1 604-757-9756
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn