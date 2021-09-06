Global Domestic Tourism Market to reach $6.73 trillion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Increase in trend of online bookings, inclination toward unique and exotic holiday experiences, and rise in social media influence and its positive impact on the travel industry drive the growth of the global domestic tourism market. The lockdown implemented in various countries led to the ban on interstate and local tourism activities. This led to reduced revenue for market players due to decline in number of travelers

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global domestic tourism market generated $1.22 trillion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.73 trillion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, top investment pockets, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Increase in trend of online bookings, inclination toward unique and exotic holiday experiences, and rise in social media influence and its positive impact on the travel industry drive the growth of the global domestic tourism market. However, insufficient supportive infrastructure hindered market expansion. On the other hand, demand for enhanced service standards and emergence of eco-friendly tourism present new opportunities in the coming years.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the domestic tourism Market@ https://alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13398?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 Scenario:

The lockdown implemented in various countries led to the ban on interstate and local tourism activities. This led to reduced revenue for market players due to decline in number of travelers.

Some of the countries in which the tourism industry contributes heavily to the economy have suffered a major loss. Thailand is a country in which the tourism sector accounts for nearly 11–12% of the GDP. The ban on domestic travel activities led to significant impact on the economy.

During the post-lockdown and surge in vaccination activities, domestic tourism activities are expected to increase.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global domestic tourism market based on location, mode of booking, tour type, age group, and region.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13398

Based on location, the interstate travel segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fourths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the local or regional travel segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on mode of booking, the OTA segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global domestic tourism market, and is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the direct booking segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13398

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. However, LAMEA is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global domestic tourism market analyzed in the research include Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Cox & Kings Ltd., Butterfield & Robinson, Micato Safari, Kensington Tours, Tauck, Inc., Thomas Cook India Ltd., Scott Dunn Ltd., TUI Group, Travcoa Corporation, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, American Express Travel, JTB Americas, Ltd., Expedia Group, Inc., Travel Leaders Group, and World Travel, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com