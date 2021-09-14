Submit Release
News Search

There were 603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,028 in the last 365 days.

AI-Powered ComplyCube Unveils a Low-Code KYC Solution

ComplyCube IDV for AML/KYC

ComplyCube IDV for AML/KYC

Know the True Identity of Your Customers

Know the True Identity of Your Customers

Businesses of any size can start using ComplyCube's Flow™ in minutes to reduce their AML/KYC compliance and fraud risks significantly.

LONDON, UK, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComplyCube, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) company, has launched Flow™, a cloud solution that enables businesses to automate their onboarding and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) processes quickly.

The launch of Flow™ comes on the back of the leading Digital Identity company announcing a 500% growth for its services in H1 2021. The reported increase is driven by the global digitalization drive caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The AI firm says the Know Your Customer (KYC) solution allows people to verify their identities by simply following a secure URL, which launches an easy-to-follow User Interface (UI). Identity documents, biometrics, and proof of address are then securely collected in under 30 seconds. Flow™ automatically performs authenticity and identity checks, including state-of-the-art liveness detection. The latter prevents face presentation attacks such as 3D Masks without increasing the user friction.

This enables companies of any size to reduce compliance and fraud risk without the need for costly AML specialists, says ComplyCube. It will particularly appeal to businesses currently engaging in manual identity verification checks, which are expensive, time-consuming, and vulnerable to numerous operational risks (Security, Privacy, GDPR). Similarly, companies using conventional KYC solutions can leverage Flow™ to streamline onboarding processes and reduce customer acquisition costs.

The RegTech company says it intends to triple its deep learning team by the end of the year, as it continues Research & Development (R&D) on novel techniques to improve Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) and deepfake anti-spoofing technology.

About

ComplyCube is a market-leading identity verification platform for automating Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, with customers across government, remittance, telecoms, banking, finance, healthcare, e-commerce, legal, cryptocurrency, travel, and more.

To learn more, visit www.complycube.com

Media Relations
ComplyCube
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

AI-Powered ComplyCube Unveils a Low-Code KYC Solution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.