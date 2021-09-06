Mobile Cranes Market Expected to Reach $17.9 Billion by 2027
Mobile Cranes Market Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2020-2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Mobile Cranes Market by Boom Type, Carrier Type, Terrain Type, End-User Industry, and Business Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global mobile cranes market size is expected to reach $17.9 billion in 2027 from $14.1 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 86.1% share of the global mobile cranes market.
Mobile cranes are equipped with hydraulic telescopic arm or lattice booms for lifting and transporting medium to heavy weight loads. Mobile cranes provide the advantage of easy transit from one job site to another unlike fixed cranes. In addition, they require very less time for installation and set-up and have self-decking and un-decking features.
Leading Players:
The major players operating in the mobile cranes industry include Altec, Inc., Cargotec Corporation, Liebherr-International AG, Manitowoc Company, Inc., SANY Global, Tadano, Inc., Terex Corporation, XCMG, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., and Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
The global mobile cranes market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, and LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate.
Global Mobile Crane Market Segments
By Boom Type
• Lattice Boom
• Telescopic Boom
By Carrier Type
• Wheel mounted
• Track mounted
By Terrain Type
• On-road
• Rough terrain
• All-terrain
Key Findings Of The Study:
• By boom type, the telescopic boom segment dominated the mobile cranes market share in 2019.
• On the basis of carrier type, the wheel mounted segment is expected to generate high revenue, globally.
• By terrain type, the all-terrain segment dominated the mobile cranes market during 2019.
• Depending on end-user industry, the construction segment garnered major share of the mobile cranes market in 2019.
• Based on the business type, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment garnered highest revenue during 2019.
• Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019.
• LAMEA is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.
