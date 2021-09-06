Join Ideal Homes Portugal as they host a Virtual Openhouse on 11th September in the Algarve

Join Ideal Homes on the 11th September! The Algarve - A popular holiday destination! The time is Great to Invest in The Algarve, Portugal The Algarve has the most beautiful beaches! Contact the team at Ideal Homes TODAY!

Looking to purchase a property in the Algarve, Portugal? Read on for details on the Virtual Openhouse that has been planned.

FARO, PORTUGAL, September 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting 11th September, 2021, Ideal Homes Portugal will be hosting a variety of virtual openhouses every Saturday for the next few weeks.From villas for sale to apartments and even townhouses, they will be bringing a variety of properties you can tour virtually with one of their experts, or better yet, why not head down in person and see the property for yourself.On Saturday 11th September, 4pm - 7pm London | 11am- 2pm EST, John Malpas will be at the first open house where he'll be able to answer any questions you may have and if you're unable to make it physically, contact the Ideal Homes team to book in your very own personalised virtual viewing.The first property on the agenda will be a four bedroom quinta in Ferreiras and for this event the owner has agreed to discount the property to 345,000€ so what are you waiting for?If you need more details on the event head to the Ideal Homes website events page!If you have any questions please get in touch with the team at Ideal Homes Portugal on info@idealhomesportugal.com or give them a call on +351 289 513 434.About Ideal Homes PortugalIdeal Homes provides a one stop shop with over 35 years combined experience in the real estate industry. The company has experts in a variety of fields that help clients determine the best investment location in Portugal, Portuguese residency and taxes, financial assistance from their in-house mortgage broker along with property and rental management services.Ideal Homes prides itself in offering a friendly, personal service that ensures that clients get the most pleasant experience. In addition, Ideal Homes puts in the time and effort to research and hand pick the right property for clients.

