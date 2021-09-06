Interior Doors Market Projected to Reach $85,410 Million by 2025- Exclusive Research Report by AMR
Surge in residential & non-residential construction and increase in expenditure on home remodeling in the developed economies such as the U.S drives the marketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for interior doors is driven by surge in residential & non-residential construction activities, development of energy-efficient doors, and surge in home improvement & remodeling expenditures. Moreover, doors are manufactured using various materials such as wood, metal, glass, fiberglass, fiberboard, vinyl, and others.
The global interior doors market was valued at $52,616 million in 2017, and is expected to reach at $85,410 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.
Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2434
Increase in demand for recyclable raw materials and rise in government support to adopt polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) due to improved energy efficiency properties are expected to boost the interior doors market growth. However, high price packages of eco-friendly products restrain the growth of the interior doors industry. Conversely, rapid urbanization & industrialization and rise in disposable income in emerging markets are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players operating in the interior doors market.
Top 10 Leading Players
Artisan Hardware
Bayer Built WoodWorks Inc.
Chaparral Doors
Colonial Elegance Inc.
Concept SGA
Contractors Wadrobe
Jeld-Wen Holding Inc.
Masonite International Corporation
Rustica Hardware
Simpson Door Company
Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2434
Key Market Segments
By Door Type
Panel Door
Bypass Door
Bifold Door
Others
By Material
Wood
Metal
Glass
Fiberglass
Fiberboard
Vinyl
Others
By Mechanism
Swinging
Sliding
Bypass
Folding
Revolving
Others
By End-User
Residential
Non-residential
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2434
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn