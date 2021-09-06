Interior Doors Market Projected to Reach $85,410 Million by 2025- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Surge in residential & non-residential construction and increase in expenditure on home remodeling in the developed economies such as the U.S drives the market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for interior doors is driven by surge in residential & non-residential construction activities, development of energy-efficient doors, and surge in home improvement & remodeling expenditures. Moreover, doors are manufactured using various materials such as wood, metal, glass, fiberglass, fiberboard, vinyl, and others.

The global interior doors market was valued at $52,616 million in 2017, and is expected to reach at $85,410 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2434

Increase in demand for recyclable raw materials and rise in government support to adopt polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) due to improved energy efficiency properties are expected to boost the interior doors market growth. However, high price packages of eco-friendly products restrain the growth of the interior doors industry. Conversely, rapid urbanization & industrialization and rise in disposable income in emerging markets are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players operating in the interior doors market.

Top 10 Leading Players

Artisan Hardware
Bayer Built WoodWorks Inc.
Chaparral Doors
Colonial Elegance Inc.
Concept SGA
Contractors Wadrobe
Jeld-Wen Holding Inc.
Masonite International Corporation
Rustica Hardware
Simpson Door Company

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2434

Key Market Segments

By Door Type

Panel Door
Bypass Door
Bifold Door
Pocket
Others

By Material

Wood
Metal
Glass
Fiberglass
Fiberboard
Vinyl
Others

By Mechanism

Swinging
Sliding
Bypass
Folding
Revolving
Others

By End-User

Residential
Non-residential

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2434

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Interior Doors Market Projected to Reach $85,410 Million by 2025- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
At 5.7% CAGR Plastic Conduit Market Size to Reach $25.67 Billion by 2026
At 4.8% CAGR, Silicon EPI Wafer Market Size to Reach $1.55 Billion by 2026
At 2.5% CAGR, Photomask Market Size to Reach $4.97 Billion by 2026
View All Stories From This Author