Smart Bathrooms Market Anticipated to Reach $2,517.82 Million by 2023

The growth in awareness regarding health hygiene, water, and energy preservation among the consumers is expected to propel the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sanitary ware is an essential lifestyle statement for the consumers in the recent years. With the technological advancement, the bathroom fixtures have witnessed a significant evolution in the last few years. Smart bathrooms have showcased an inclination in terms of demand generated by the Nonresidential and residential buildings especially in smart cities.The global smart bathrooms market was valued at from $1,230.29 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,517.82 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 to 2023.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4387 Rise in consumer disposable income, changes in consumer lifestyle, and increase in investments in building smart and energy efficient homes drive the market. Moreover, continuous demographic increase and high rates of urbanization also fuel the growth of the market. Features included in smart bathrooms market include smart windows, hand dryers, touchless cisterns, smart toilets, touchless soap dispenser, touchless faucets, and others.Top 10 Leading PlayersAmerican Standard BrandsBradley CorporationCera Sanitaryware LtdCleveland Faucet Group(MOEN)Delta Faucet CompanyGroheJacuzziJaquarKohlerNovelliniKey BenefitsThe study provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart bathrooms industry and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.Information about key drivers restrains, and opportunities is provided.Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4387 Key Market SegmentsBy TypeSmart WindowsHand DryersTouchless CisternsSmart ToiletsTouchless Soap DispenserTouchless FaucetsOthersBy End-User IndustryNonresidentialResidentialBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4387