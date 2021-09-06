Smart Bathrooms Market Anticipated to Reach $2,517.82 Million by 2023

The growth in awareness regarding health hygiene, water, and energy preservation among the consumers is expected to propel the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanitary ware is an essential lifestyle statement for the consumers in the recent years. With the technological advancement, the bathroom fixtures have witnessed a significant evolution in the last few years. Smart bathrooms have showcased an inclination in terms of demand generated by the Nonresidential and residential buildings especially in smart cities.

The global smart bathrooms market was valued at from $1,230.29 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,517.82 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Rise in consumer disposable income, changes in consumer lifestyle, and increase in investments in building smart and energy efficient homes drive the market. Moreover, continuous demographic increase and high rates of urbanization also fuel the growth of the market. Features included in smart bathrooms market include smart windows, hand dryers, touchless cisterns, smart toilets, touchless soap dispenser, touchless faucets, and others.

Top 10 Leading Players

American Standard Brands
Bradley Corporation
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
Cleveland Faucet Group(MOEN)
Delta Faucet Company
Grohe
Jacuzzi
Jaquar
Kohler
Novellini

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart bathrooms industry and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers restrains, and opportunities is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Smart Windows
Hand Dryers
Touchless Cisterns
Smart Toilets
Touchless Soap Dispenser
Touchless Faucets
Others

By End-User Industry

Nonresidential
Residential

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

