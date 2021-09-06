Construction Lasers Market Anticipated to Reach $3,363.0 Million by 2025 | Covid-19 Impact With Competitive Analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The utilization of laser technology in the construction industry has been trending, particularly among those contractors working on large-scale business ventures & commercial projects. The trend of laser usage is reinforced by the way that it assists conventional manual procedures such as levelling, adjusting, plumbing, and squaring.

The global construction lasers market is expected to reach $3,363.0 million by 2025, from $2,394.6 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025.

LASER is an acronym for Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation. Construction lasers are used in the construction industry for levelling, surveying, measuring, and aligning activities. The construction laser is a tool that consists of a laser projector, which emits laser beams toward a specific object. This laser beam is used to calculate numerous civil measurements such as distance, angle, elevation, and grade. Construction lasers provide quick and accurate construction activities as compared to traditional methods.

Key Market Players

AdirPro
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Hilti Corporation
Johnson Level & Tool Mfg. Co., Inc.
Kapro Industries Ltd.
Pacific Laser Systems (Fortive Corporation)
Robert Bosch GmbH
STABILA Messgeräte Gustav Ullrich GmbH
Trimble, Inc. (Spectra Precision)
Topcon Corporation (Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.)

Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the global construction lasers market.

An in-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2025.

An extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided that determines the prevailing opportunities across various geographies.

The key market players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Rotary level laser
Liner laser level
Plumb/dot laser
Others

By Range

1ft to 100ft
101ft to 200ft
201ft and above

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

