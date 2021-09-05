Smartworld Partners Up with Vertiv

Smartworld, the UAE leading systems integrator, have signed a diamond partnership deal with Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, to diversify the Smartworld portfolio and offer infrastructure solutions to its customers.

Smartworld specializes in consultancy, design, implementation, maintenance, and operations of advanced technology solutions that accelerate digital transformation and enhance customer experience. Smartworld portfolio covers infrastructure solutions, ICT solutions, Security solutions, ELV solutions, AV solutions and Emerging Technologies.

The partnership will address the current data center challenges being faced in the UAE, by enabling availability through Vertiv’s premium infrastructure technologies and speed of delivery through Smartworld’s expanded market reach and exposure, focusing mainly on aviation and telco industries.

Many enterprises, across different verticals, have adopted the work from home model to ensure business continuity and safeguard employees well-being, surging the demand for connectivity. This has placed pressure on data centers and seen an increase of, and urgent need for, back-up power solutions.

The new agreement with Vertiv allows Smartworld to add the US-based vendor’s full range of IT channel solutions to its infrastructure portfolio, including uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solutions, thermal management solutions, racks, and enclosures, along with solutions for core and edge data centers.

“We are excited to add the Vertiv product range to our extensive offerings,” said Abdulqader Ali, CEO of Smartworld. “Teaming up with Vertiv will enable us to envision and build future-ready infrastructures to ensure our customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally, and scale with business needs.”

“We have witnessed a rapid digital transformation over the last two years with most businesses out there making a switch to the cyber world” said Pierre Havenga, managing director for Vertiv in the Middle East. “Our strategic partnership with Smartworld brings together the best of both organizations, a fusion of the right infrastructure and expertise needed for sustainable growth as well as to build business resiliency in the dynamic world of ever-evolving businesses today. At Vertiv, we are continuously striving to innovate newer solutions to empower our clients, alliances such as this with Smartworld allow us to expand our IT solutions and services to a broader range of consumers.

Vertiv’s commitment to offering a full spectrum of IT solutions is demonstrated in their latest product releases, which address wider power spectrum needs complementing their existing flagship products. This includes the single-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems - Vertiv™ Liebert® GXT5 on-line UPS, and Vertiv™ Edge line-interactive UPS, 500 to 3000VA. With output power factors of up to 1.0 and 0.9 respectively, both products are state-of-the-art, flexible, and highly efficient UPS solutions that offer reliable protection for a diverse range of use cases.

Media contact: Zenab Abbas E-mail: Zenab.Abbas@Vertiv.com

Rania El Rafie E-mail: Rania.Elrafie@apo-opa.com

About Vertiv: Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 21,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit www.Vertiv.com

