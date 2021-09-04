Submit Release
News Search

There were 218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,830 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus: Morocco Among African Countries to Reach Global Immunization Target (WHO Regional Office)

Embassy of Morocco in South Africa Download logo

Morocco is among the African countries that have already reached the global immunization target set in May by the World Health Assembly of vaccinating 10% of the most vulnerable groups against COVID-19 by the end of September, the WHO regional office for Africa said Thursday.

"Nine African countries, including South Africa, Morocco, and Tunisia, have already reached the global immunization target set in May by the World Health Assembly, the highest decision-making body of the WHO. At the current rate, three other African countries are on track to meet the immunization goal. Two others could reach the target if they increase the pace of immunization," the WHO Africa office said on its website.

According to data collected by the WHO, 42 of 54 countries in Africa - nearly 80 percent of the total - are at risk of not meeting the COVID-19 vaccination target if the current pace of vaccine shipments and vaccination continues.

"Vaccine hoarding has set Africa back and we urgently need more vaccines," said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's Africa regional director.

She added that "as more doses arrive, African countries must step up their efforts and ensure that explicit plans are in place to ensure that the millions of people who still face the serious threat of COVID-19 are vaccinated without delay".

According to the WHO, nearly 21 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Africa during August through the COVAX mechanism, as many as the continent received in the previous four months.

"Taking into account the vaccines expected to be delivered by COVAX and the African Union by the end of September, Africa could receive enough doses to reach the 10% target," said the WHO regional office.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Morocco in South Africa.

You just read:

Coronavirus: Morocco Among African Countries to Reach Global Immunization Target (WHO Regional Office)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.