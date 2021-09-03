Dependable Homebuyers Offers We Buy Houses Services In Baltimore

/EIN News/ -- Baltimore, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baltimore based Dependable Homebuyers is pleased to announce that they are looking for homeowners who wish to quickly sell their homes for cash. Those interested are welcome to read further at https://www.dependablehomebuyers.com/maryland/baltimore/. They are the top home buying company in the Baltimore metropolitan area thanks their their hassle-free home selling process.

There are many situations that can leave a homeowner needing to sell their homes for money. Some common scenarios include foreclosure avoidance, divorce relocation, inheritance of unwanted properties and damage. Fortunately for those dealing with such problems, Dependable Homeowners is ready to purchase homes at fair prices. Dependable Homebuyers give potential sellers a fair all-cash offer that will not make homeowners feel cheated. They understand that people may need to sell their homes fast, which is why they give their offer within 24 hours of receiving the short list of property details they need. They also assure sellers that they will be ready to close deals whenever the seller wishes to. All in all, the entire house selling process can take as little as two weeks with Dependable Homeowners.

The company acknowledges that those who wish to sell their homes have other options besides selling to a professional home buying company such as Dependable Homebuyers. They can list their home as ‘For Sale by Owner’ in an attempt to catch a potential buyer’s eye, for instance. However, this means that they will probably have to wait months before finding a serious buyer. They will also have to deal with all the tasks associated with this process, such as marketing, negotiating, legal documents and repairs. To learn more about the difference between listing ‘For Sale by Owner’ and selling to Dependable Homebuyers, readers can visit https://rebrand.ly/webuyhousesbaltimore.

Doing these tasks require a lot of effort, knowledge and experience which is why many homeowners choose to hire a real estate agent. Hiring a real estate agent relieves the burden of home selling from the homeowners. It also places their property on Multiple Listing Services. This helps them attract more attention and find more potential buyers.

Unfortunately, there are several downsides to hiring a real estate agent, the largest and most obvious of which are the heavy fees. Real estate agents take fees or commissions for selling their clients’ properties. Usually, this fee is around 6% of a property’s sale price. However, the fees do not stop there. Homeowners will have to pay for closing costs that amount to 2% of their home’s sale price on average. They will also have to go through an appraisal as well as an inspection and financing contingency process. This process can lead to home sales not going through. In fact, around 15% of home sales fall through. There are also other disadvantages other than the costs. Even with the assistance of a real estate agent, home sales still take a lot of time to complete. The average home sale takes an average of 91 days. There can be a lot of showings that are done over the course of this entire process. The closing date will also take some time as home sales are usually closed 30 - 60 days after a buyer’s offer has been accepted.

Professional home buying companies such as Dependable Homebuyers offer an alternative to hiring a real estate agent. When people choose to sell to Dependable Homebuyers Baltimore, they will not have to pay any commissions, fees or closing costs. There will also be no need for multiple showings or an inspection and financing contingency process. Appraisal will also not be done, as Dependable Homebuyers Baltimore only makes cash offers. This saves home sellers from a lot of potential stress. Dependable Homebuyers Baltimore also makes immediate cash offers so homeowners will not have to wait for long periods for their house to be sold. The closing date will also be done on the date of the seller’s choice.

Another benefit of working with Dependable Homebuyers is the fact that sellers will not have to pay for home repairs. They understand that repairing and renovating homes can be expensive and time-consuming, which is why they are happy to purchase homes in their current condition. Dependable Homebuyers are willing to deal with any problems that homes may have themselves.

Many have enjoyed their time working with Dependable Homebuyers. Lucinda Hayes says in a testimonial featured on the Dependable Homebuyers website, “I was originally skeptical, until I spoke with Evan over the phone. I should have called sooner! They provided me with the best option for selling my home, and I couldn’t be happier!”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bLkNu34Sqo

Property owners looking to sell their homes quickly may check out Dependable Homebuyers on their website or call (443) 266-6247. They have a team of dedicated professionals who are ready to help Baltimore homeowners in any situation.

