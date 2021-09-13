UCLA Quarterback and Student Leader, Chase Griffin, Sparks a NIL For Good Movement with BE11EVE Brand Shop

Be11eve Brand Chase Griffin, Be11eve Brand Owner Chase Griffin

www.Be11eveBrand.com - a purpose-driven social enterprise using Name Image Likeness (NIL) for Good.

I started BE11EVE Brand as a purpose-driven social enterprise with this spirit at the heart of it and hope to inspire others to use their NIL for good and make a positive impact in their communities.” — Chase Griffin, Founder , BE11EVE Brand

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College QB Chase Griffin is leading the way on and off the field for young athletes. The Renaissance, Field General and one time Texas golden boy is taking control of his destiny by launching a purpose driven social enterprise to use his Name, Image and Likeness for Good. The one of kind athlete and gentleman scholar created a fashion line that morphed into a movement that teaches wearers to "Be11eve" in something greater than themselves. The 'Belleve' brand is revolutionizing the industry with a community first model that is giving back to neighborhoods throughout Southern California.

Key Points:

● BE11EVE Brand Shop Launches -”The Stay Gold Collection”. A Gen Z remix of college classic clothing: T-Shirts, Sweatshirts, Hoodies, & Joggers

● Pew Research has concluded that Gen Z is the most socially conscious generation and uses their purchasing power to support brands that make a positive impact on the world.

● BE11EVE Brand products are made from sustainably sourced, environmentally friendly materials

● BE11EVE Brand Launches social media hashtag: #NILFORGOOD to spark a movement of college athletes sharing how they are using their NIL to have a positive impact in their communities,

● Charity partner. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Backpack Program. A portion of each sale helps ensure that children who rely on school meals do not go hungry over the weekend. BE11EVE Brand is kicking off the partnership by donating 1,000 meals to the Backpack Program and encourages others to donate.

BE11EVE Brand has released the Stay Gold collection, a Gen Z remix of classic college clothing: T-Shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and joggers. The sustainably sourced clothing line is perfect for students and those nostalgic for their college years.

BE11EVE Brand’s Stay Gold Collection captures the essence of Gen Z college style - soft, comfortable clothing designed for taking positive action. Whether you are going to class, performing community service, starting a business, going to work, cheering on your favorite team, or just hanging out - you can do it in style while making a statement about your desire to have a positive impact on the world.

Name Image Likeness Movement For College Athletes:

“The NIL movement was spearheaded by Ed O’Bannon and others knowing they may never personally benefit from it. I started BE11EVE Brand as a purpose-driven social enterprise with this spirit at the heart of it and hope to inspire others to use their NIL for good and make a positive impact in their communities.“ - Chase Griffin, Founder , BE11EVE Brand

#NILFORGOOD

When former basketball national champion and Naismith Award winner Ed O’Bannon sued the NCAA for the uncompensated use of his Image and Likeness in a popular video game, he set off a movement at state, federal legislatures, and the Supreme Court that ultimately led the NCAA to change its rules to allow student-athletes to profit off of their own Name Image and Likeness beginning July 1st, 2021. Since then millions of dollars in NIL rights deals have been announced. Chase Griffin is launching the BE11EVE Brand - a purpose-driven social enterprise - to jump start a national movement of student-athletes leveraging their NIL rights to have a positive impact on their communities.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Partnership

BE11EVE Brand is kicking off its charity partnership by donating 1000 meals to the Los Angeles Food Bank Backpack Program. In addition to offering well-constructed, sustainably sourced clothing that will last for years - a portion of each purchase supports the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Backpack Program. The Backpack program ensures that children who rely on school meals do not go hungry over the weekend. According to No Kid Hungry, 1 out of 6 children go to bed with an empty belly each night. In California, the numbers are even more staggering, with two million children wondering where their next meal will come from.

