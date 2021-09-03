The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising the public that the advisory to not swim at Scarborough State Beaches (North and South) in Narragansett is still in place. This advisory was put in place on August 31st and remains in effect because of high bacteria levels.
RIDOH and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) officials will continue to investigate this water quality issue.
You just read:
Advisory for No Swimming at Scarborough Beaches Still in Place
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.