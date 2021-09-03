State Auditor's E-Update - 9/3/2021

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

Earning a AAA bond rating is an achievement people across Minnesota share. Fitch’s description of how they arrived at their assessment shows how everyone involved in our state’s economy contributed to our rating. In addition, this annual article is one of the most understandable and quick overviews of Minnesota financial information. Consider sharing this resource with neighbors who want to better understand the Minnesota’s economy.

I hope you have a safe and enjoyable long weekend to wrap-up summer 2021. Happy Labor Day!

2. Opportunity: Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group

There is an open seat on the State Auditor’s Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group for a defined contribution plan representative. Potential candidates must be a current trustee or member of a relief association with a defined contribution (split-the-pie) plan.

The Working Group will hold five or six weekday meetings between October and December. The meetings will be held following whatever safety guidance exists at the time we start. Meetings will be live-streamed so those interested in viewing from around the State can do so, and participating by Zoom will be an option.

Anyone who has questions or would like to be considered for this open position should contact Rose Hennessy Allen at (651) 296-5985 or rose.hennessy-allen@osa.state.mn.us.

3. TIF: Amending a TIF Plan for Project Cost Increases

Authorities should monitor their project costs to ensure that they do not exceed the project costs authorized in the TIF plan. A modification of the TIF plan may be desired. This article highlights important notes to consider.

If you have any questions, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Disregarding Policies is a Risk

Local governments have policies related to the expenditure of public funds. For example, many have policies governing topics such as out-of-state travel, credit card usage, and purchases above a certain dollar amount.

Public employees and elected officials who disregard the policies run the risk that the expenditures will not be approved. When that happens, the public employee or elected official, in addition to possible disciplinary action, may be personally liable for the payment or any goods that have been purchased may need to be returned.

This Avoiding Pitfall is available on our website.