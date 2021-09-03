ApeSwap Prepares for A Fruitful Collaboration with MEXC Global

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApeSwap is ready to partner with MEXC Global, a renowned crypto exchange under the MEXC Group . ApeSwap hopes to create a good rapport with the exchange, hence, referring more projects to its platform.



ApeSwap boasts as one of the most popular decentralized exchanges on the Binance Smart Chain. The platform developed as PancakeSwap’s fork, presenting users with high yields, farming options, blockchain interoperability, among other advantages.

This partnership stands among the many productive collaborations that ApeSwap is initiating. It is also a chance to expand the usability of its platform while increasing innovative technologies on the Binance Smart Chain .

An Opportunity for Combined Growth

MEXC Global and ApeSwap have aligned visions for the future of their platforms; that is, their frequent integration of new, forward-thinking projects into their platforms. An excellent example is MEXC’s collaboration with vEmpire and ApeSwap’s with Polar Sync .

MEXC being a primary contributor to vEmpire’s IEO, will open more doors for ApeSwap, which has its Initial Ape Offering extension. Moreover, through BUIDL , both platforms can attract projects while assisting them in marketing and value increment.

An added advantage is that ApeSwap is big on decentralization. Raising funds in a decentralized manner is something most projects wish to have; it eliminates third parties and additional costs and any other barriers arising from centralization while upholding privacy.

Considering MEXC is a centralized exchange, it can refer its clientele who prefer decentralized platforms to ApeSwap. As the opposite will work for ApeSwap, both platforms will retain their clients through the partnership.

Though there is still not much information concerning what is going down, you can watch out for more details on MEXC and ApeSwap’s Telegram channels.

A Booming Platform with Diverse Features

ApeSwap’s interest in DeFi and non-fungible tokens is undeniable, working towards boosted total value locked on the platform. Its features manifest the platform’s goals towards diversity and benefits to all its participants.

Its native token, $BANANA , builds an incentive system on ApeSwap to encourage user participation. You can stake your $BANANA tokens for rewards, join its liquidity pools, engage in yield farming, to mention but a few.

A point worth noting is $BANANA’s burning mechanism, which avoids the tokens price manipulation. If you burn your $BANANA tokens, you mint Golden Banana ($GNANA) , thus reducing $BANANA’s circulation in the market.

Furthermore, it provides cross-chain interoperability, thanks to its partnership with the Polygon network . Users can benefit from the features of both chains, a positive step increasing its adoption.

About ApeSwap

ApeSwap is a decentralized exchange built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Proven to be BSC-based Automated Market Maker (AMM), it also offers yield farming opportunities as well as a staking platform.

Considered a legitimate alternative to PancakeSwapand and having one of the leading DEXed for BSC, all updates and upcoming news can be found by accessing their social media pages: Website , Discord , Telegram , Twitter .

About MEXC Global

MEXC is a world-leading crypto exchange, the best one-stop trading solution. It provides projects and investors with trading, token circulation, and time deposits, among other benefits. The platform supports over 850 cryptos and tokens and has the most certificates for global compliance.

To directly interact with its continuously growing community, and to learn more about this tremendous global exchange, visit their social media pages: Website , Facebook , Instagram , Telegram , Twitter .

Media Contact –

Name - Alson, CMO

Email - alson@mexc.com

Company — MEXC Global

Source Link