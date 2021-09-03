Customer Service Representative 2
Idaho Secretary of State
Pay Range: The starting wage is $18 per hour, with consideration for a permanent position within three to six months. Benefits: Vacation, sick leave, health insurance (when fulltime)
JOB DESCRIPTION To perform general office duties, data entry, and customer service, as a representative of the Secretary of State.
Main purpose: Successful candidates will have demonstrated ability to work in a fast-paced call center environment, provide excellent customer service and have good verbal and written communication skills.
Role: As a customer service representative, you will have constant contact with the public, in person, by phone, and electronically. Your conduct in those situations reflects on the Secretary of State and his office. You are expected to always represent the Secretary of State in a professional manner. You will work independently on a variety of tasks that require attention to detail and accuracy. Those tasks will change on a weekly basis.
DUTIES
- Data entry
- Accessing data using a computerized system
- Maintaining records in computerized system
- Answering customer questions in person, by phone, or electronically
- Independently handling complaints and upset individuals
- Writing letters
- Photocopying and scanning documents
- Learn Idaho laws that pertain to the office’s responsibilities
- Explain online filing process to customers
REQUIRED SKILLS
- Typing – 40 w.p.m. or greater
- Microsoft Word
- Answering phones
- Money handling/making change
- Document scanning
- Credit card processing
- Customer service
- Reading comprehension
- Problem solving
SPECIAL QUALIFICATIONS
- Knowledge of federal, state, and local election laws, regulations, rules, and procedures.
- Ability to work a variety of work schedules including compulsory work periods in special, emergency, and/or disaster situations.
- Ability to work evenings during periods of peak activity.
- Ability to handle sensitive information and perform tasks well under pressure, with high public visibitly, and often tight time constraints.
BACKGROUND CHECK INCLUDES A background questionnaire, FBI nation-wide fingerprint based criminal history check, verification of tax compliance, and receipt of positive references.
TO APPLY: Please send your resume and a separate cover letter detailing your qualifications by email with the subject line “Customer Service Representative 2” to:
Kim Hunter, Commercial Division Director [email protected]
Hiring is done without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, or disability status.