Miami Crypto Experience to Host Carma Coin Mclaren Giveaway at Second Event in November

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIAMI (Miami Crypto Experience), is set to host its second event at the James L Knight Center in downtown Miami on November 10–12 with headline sponsor Carma Coin who will be giving away a Mclaren.



Miami Crypto Experience quickly gained a reputation after their first event for providing a mix of education, culture, and community.

Bruno Sessions, one of the founders of Miami Crypto Experience, wanted to build an event that would get people excited about crypto that broke the traditional style of conferences.

“There were a lot of bad conferences out there. Lots of people wearing suits and ties are too focused on pitching their product and not as much as building actual relationships with people. We are breaking the mould of the stuffy, overly sophisticated conference agenda, and turning that on its head. This is an opportunity to relax, have fun, learn, and build community,” Sessions said.

Anticipated Numbers

The November event is expected to have between 3,000 and 5,000 people with many of the industry’s leading companies, influencers, and speakers anticipated to be in attendance. The event returns to Miami after April 2021’s packed house attended by the likes of BitBoy and other industry-leading influencers.

Brad Butcher, co-founder Carma Coin, spoke about how he and his team were drawn to the positive community that the Miami Crypto Experience had created in Miami around crypto.

“This team knows how to entertain and educate… you cannot get much better than for a marketing plan. They’ve built an actual community of people who are out there learning, networking, and having the time of their lives. All the while, you have deals and learning going on in the background,” said Butcher.

A Twist on the Traditional Trade Show

This time, the conference founders are focusing on several never-before-experienced add on to what will be one of the best crypto events of the fall/ winter. Not only will the conference be giving away a McClaren, it will also be the first conference to offer an NFT ticketing platform.

More announcements will be made about the supercar giveaway and NFT tickets in the coming weeks.

In Conclusion

The conference founders are focusing on several never-before-experienced add on to what is anticipated to be one of the best crypto events of the fall/ winter. This time, it will be the first conference to offer an NFT ticketing platform. Sponsorship packages are still available.

