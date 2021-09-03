Brain Injury Advisory Council Meeting – September 2021

BIAC Meeting Agenda September 2021_posting

September 10, 2021 – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

10:00 am: *Call the meeting to order – Roll Call and Introductions– Judy Nichelson

* Approve June 11, 2021 meeting minutes and September 10, 2021 meeting agenda – Judy Nichelson

* Open meeting announcement and public comment, if any – Judy Nichelson

* Peer Support Pilot update (no-cost extension) – Keri Bennett and Emaly Ball

* New TBI Grant Projects, and Opportunities for BIAC Leadership and Involvement – Keri Bennett

* New Business

12:00 pm: Adjourn

Next meeting: December 10, 2021