MEDIA ADVISORY: Division of Marine Fisheries schedules estuarine striped bass plan advisory committee workshop

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a workshop by webinar over several days in September and October with the Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee to review draft Amendment 2 to the Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan.

Workshop dates are as follows:

Date Time Sept. 28 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 4 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The public may listen to the workshop by phone or listen and view presentations in real-time by joining online. Web conference links and phone numbers, as well as an agenda and other meeting materials, are available on the Information on Estuarine Striped Bass Amendment 2 Information Page.

While the workshop is open to the public, no public comment will be accepted.

This workshop consists of the fishery management plan advisory committee and the division plan development team members, including Division of Marine Fisheries and Wildlife Resource Commission staff. The advisory committee will assist the division by providing input for consideration to refine draft Amendment 2 of the N.C. Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan. Workshop-style meetings allow scientists, managers, and stakeholders on the committee to address questions, comments, and concerns more effectively and in a less formal setting.

Based on the outcome of the workshop, the division will present a revised draft of Amendment 2 to the Marine Fisheries Commission in 2022. Additional public review and comment on the draft plan will then be solicited and is critical input to completing the final plan.