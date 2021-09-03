Submit Release
Traffic alert – I 89 SB EXIT 13 TO EXIT 11

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston VSP 

 

 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I89 Southbound will be down to one lane from Exit 13 to Exit 11 due to a line  striping.

 

Line striping is expected to last from 1:30pm - 4:30pm. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Brittany A. Wood

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

