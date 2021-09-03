Traffic alert – I 89 SB EXIT 13 TO EXIT 11
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston VSP
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I89 Southbound will be down to one lane from Exit 13 to Exit 11 due to a line striping.
Line striping is expected to last from 1:30pm - 4:30pm.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Brittany A. Wood
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173