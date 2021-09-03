Spotlight Formal Wear is Featured at a Premiere Bridal Fair
Spotlight Formal Wear will be hosting a fashion show and a booth as part of the Bridal Fair in Omaha on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Spotlight Formal wear believes every bride deserves to have the best possible experience. Each wedding dress is hand-selected to ensure the quality and style matches their customer's vision.
Spotlight Formal Wear will be hosting a fashion show and a booth as part of the Bridal Fair in Omaha on Saturday, September 11, 2021. The Bridal Fair will take place at The Relevant Center, 21220 Elkhorn Drive (Elkhorn). All brides attending the show receive a $200 gift card entitling them to free acrylic glass custom print or other merchandise.
The bridal show will begin at 10:00 a.m. and continue to 3:00 p.m. Spotlight Formal Wear will be providing a collection of bridal dresses and formal wear during the show. Spotlight Formal Wear always offers consultations to the bride and groom and will speak to your unique and individual style.
Spotlight Formal wear believes every bride deserves to have the best possible experience. Each wedding dress is hand-selected to ensure the quality and style matches their customer’s vision.
Spotlight Formal Wear offers a premiere wedding dress collection, carrying traditional, trendy, simple, rustic, vintage, or boho style wedding dresses, as well as fun and glamorous accessories, and veils.
Spotlight Formal Wear believes that a wedding should not only reflect your style and personality but that you should also have a great time selecting your attire. Spotlight Formal Wear knows exactly how to make you feel and look beautiful, and your personal stylist can help you find the perfect wedding dress.
Spotlight Formal Wear attributes its success to its customers, who consistently refer friends because of friendly, experienced staff, comfortable atmosphere, and always paying attention to detail.
Spotlight Formal Wear also offers modern and stylish bridesmaid dresses in a wide range of colors and sizes and then matches or compliments them with the vest and tie for the groomsmen’s tuxedos. Perspective newlyweds and their nearest and dearest will always find an extensive collection of contemporary formal wear in the Spotlight Formal Wear collection.
The fashion show at the Bridal Fair promises new styles, exclusively available at Spotlight Formal Wear.
Spotlight Formal Wear has been locally owned and operated since 2014, and is a family-owned wedding dress and tuxedo shop that is proud to be part of the Omaha landscape.
Spotlight Formal Wear is a member in good standing with the Omaha and Sarpy County chambers of commerce.
