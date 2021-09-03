THE TRANSLATIN@ COALITION IS PLANNING A PROTEST ON 9/08/21 AFTER EXPERIENCING DISCRIMINATION AT HEALTH CLINIC IN PACOIMA
Join the TransLatin@ Coalition on Wednesday, September 8th 2021 at 10AM to demand Hyuk Paul Kim OBGYN change their unacceptable discriminatory practices.
One of the ultrasound technician told Diego to “get closer to God” and asked “ where the husband was” knowing his partner Daliah was there with him and their other child.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do Not Deny Our Care! Trans People Deserve Health Care Anywhere!
— Alexia Partida Cruz
Date: Wednesday, September 8th 2021 at 10AM
Location: Paul Kim, D.O OB & Gynecology Medical Center (13563 Van Nuys Boulevard
Pacoima, CA 91331)
On Wednesday, September 1st 2021 TransLatin@ Coalition staff assisted clients Diego & Dalia to a clinic in Pacoima called Hyuk Paul Kim OBGYN medical center. Diego had an appointment there at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. The medical office of P. Kim canceled the appointment because they told Diego that they don't provide services to transgender people. When arriving for the originally scheduled appointment, Diego was continuously misgendered and told that the clinic does not specialize in “Transgenders.” Under federal law, the Affordable Care Act, it is illegal for most health providers and organizations to discriminate against you because you are transgender. The denial of care for Diego while he was in need of medical services is in direct violation of federal law. After bringing to the clinic’s attention that their treatment was discriminatory, they continued to use derogatory language and denied care. Diego was not able to see a doctor that day.
Bamby Salcedo, President & Chief Executive Officer of the TransLatin@ Coalition has said, "Trans people deserve to have access to healthcare in any space! Doctors should be equipped to work with trans people and not deny care because they are uninformed. We are committed to supporting our community in accessing inclusive health services and preventing this discrimination from happening again."
“The Blatant discrimination in Southern California is shocking. We deserve basic healthcare just like anyone else. Those clinics mission statement says they serve all. Where does this exclude trans folks. This clinic happens to be a Christian clinic, yet they’re turning us away. We demand healthcare equality here! There were two other clinics that denied him! One of the ultrasound technician told Diego to “get closer to God” and asked “ where the husband was” knowing his partner Daliah was there with him and their other child," said Alexia Partida Cruz , Re-Entry Services Case Manager at the TransLatina Coalition.
"There is a lack of accessible and inclusive health services for Trans people in Los Angeles and across the country in general. It is terrible that when our community members need access to care, we are met with discrimination and stigma. We need to change the narrative around trans health in a way that is affirming to our community and the medical field needs to provide services to our community, despite their own personal biases," said Michaé De La Cuadra, Manager of Policy and Community Engagement at the TransLatin@ Coalition.
Join the TransLatin@ Coalition for a protest on Wednesday, September 8th 2021 at 10AM to demand Paul Kim change their discriminatory practices and show that trans people deserve equitable access to care!
For more information please contact Michaé De La Cuadra at (833) 847-2331, ext. 204 or at michaedlc@translatinacoalition.org
Miri Rossitto
Cowe Communications
+1 818-970-9177
miri@cowe.com
