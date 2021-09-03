Submit Release
DEQ opens public comment period on Piedmont Lithium application

On Aug. 31, 2021, DEQ’s Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR) received a mining permit application from Piedmont Lithium Carolinas for a site in Gaston County. The application materials can be found on the Mining Program website.

As directed by The Mining Act of 1971’s Section 74-50, DEMLR has opened a 30-day public comment period through Sept. 30, 2021, for requesting a public hearing on this project. Comments can be submitted via email to ncminingprogram@ncdenr.gov with the subject line “Piedmont Lithium Carolinas,” by leaving a voicemail at 919-707-9228 or by mail to:

David Miller State Mining Engineer Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources Department of Environmental Quality 1612 Mail Service Center Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1612

