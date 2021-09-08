Online Marketplaces Leader, James Gray, Joins iovox Team in London

Iovox builds on its global leadership in providing innovative call tracking and analytics solutions to marketplaces with addition of James Gray.

I'm seeing so much customer enthusiasm for the products we are about to release, it’s exciting to join at a time when these solutions are hitting the market.” — James Gray

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global marketplaces are booming with $40 billion in new venture capital investment in the sector in the first half of the year. With these exceptionally positive industry trends, and to build on its already successful efforts with online marketplaces globally, iovox is making investments of its own by adding James Gray, a highly regarded executive in the marketplaces industry, to head up the company’s global initiatives.

“Despite how well we’ve done supporting some of the biggest marketplaces, classifieds, and directories brands in the world, we believe we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible, and we’re positioning James to help us reach the next level of growth in this area,” said Ryan Gallagher, co-founder and CEO of iovox.

According to a recent report by Adevinta Ventures, marketplace unicorn valuations soared to $5.0 trillion this year, with growth rates outpacing the entire tech market. With this type of growth and competition in the sector, incumbents and new entrants are both evaluating their innovation strategies which iovox is well positioned to support.

James brings over 20 years of experience to iovox, having started his career with the REA Group, one of the world’s leading property portals, and later in leadership roles with Property Portal Watch and Online Marketplaces Group. James joins iovox with a charter to continue to grow the business globally in a variety of sectors, including properties, auto, financial services, healthcare, and many others.

“From prior roles, I’ve had the opportunity to get to know iovox up close, and have always been impressed with their growth, product innovation, culture, and the focus they have on developing solutions for online marketplaces and classifieds businesses, globally,” said James Gray. “Iovox is so much more than traditional call tracking, it’s the data and insights that can be extracted from that engagement which is the compelling piece. I’m seeing so much customer enthusiasm for the products we are about to release, it’s exciting to join at a time when these solutions are hitting the market.”

James will be based in London.

About iovox

We help companies increase their revenue and improve operational performance with advanced call tracking, analytics, and conversational AI solutions. We are global, with customers in more than 65 countries, and offices in London, Paris, San Francisco, and Sydney.