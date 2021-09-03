Submit Release
New South Gillette game warden this fall

Sheridan -

Andrew Enscore began duties as the south Gillette game warden on May 15, 2021, replacing Levi Wood who transferred to the Saratoga warden district. 

Enscore grew up in Fort Collins, Colo. and after graduating high school, worked several construction jobs before enlisting in the U.S. Army where he served in the 10th Mountain Division and was stationed at Fort Drum, New York.  Following his enlistment, he returned to Colorado and received a bachelor’s degree in fish, wildlife and conservation biology from Colorado State University in 2019. 

During college he was employed as a technician by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and upon graduation, began work with Game and Fish as a warden in Casper. He transferred to Lusk, where he served as the district warden for more than a year before beginning duties in Gillette. 

He and his wife have a six-month-old son and two dogs.

“I look forward to and have already begun to experience the fast-paced atmosphere in the Gillette area, both with law enforcement and with wildlife management calls,” said Enscore. “I look forward to building new relationships and reinforcing existing ones with members of the community. I am excited to be here and look forward to serving the wildlife and people of the south Gillette district.”

- WGFD -

 

