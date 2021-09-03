Statement from Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Nigeria Representative, on another school attack in Zamfara State, north-west Nigeria

UNICEF said it is horrified by yet another attack on an educational institution in Nigeria, following the abduction of 100 students and a teacher of Government Day Secondary School Kaya in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, north-west Nigeria, yesterday.

Of the abducted students, 23 students escaped and returned home – two of them with bullet wounds. The abducted students are aged between 14 and 19.

“We strongly condemn this attack, which has happened just a few days after kidnapped students of a school in Niger State, north-central Nigeria, were freed,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria. “We call on the authorities to take expedited action to rescue these students and reunite them with their families.”

“We reiterate that attacks on schools and abduction of learners are a gross violation of children’s rights, and a horrific experience for children to go through – one which could have long-lasting effects on their mental health and overall well-being,” said Peter Hawkins.

“Schools must be safe; no child should experience any harm because they went to school, and no parent should come to grief for sending their children to learn,” said Hawkins.