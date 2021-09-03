Submit Release
News Search

There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,241 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT District 10 Hosting a CDL Recruitment Event

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is announcing a CDL Recruitment event September 15, 2021 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Indiana PennDOT offices at 2550 Oakland Avenue.

Pennsylvania winters bring extreme weather conditions and the challenges to maintain and clear Pennsylvania's roadways can be constant. Travelers expect safe roads and PennDOT meets this need by filling many positions during the winter period.

Winter employees perform a variety of duties such as snow removal, guide rail repair, traffic control as well as other duties as needed.

PennDOT offers competitive wages, a rewarding career, and the opportunity for full-time permanent employment.  Attendees to the Recruitment event will be able to apply, interview and road test (if eligible).  Positions are available in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties.

Apply online by going to https://www.employment.pa.gov/Pages/jobopportunities.aspx.  CDL Medical Certification and Drug/Alcohol testing are required.

For more information on employment with District 10, call 724-357-2802.  PennDOT is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

You just read:

PennDOT District 10 Hosting a CDL Recruitment Event

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.