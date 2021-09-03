PennDOT District 10 Hosting a CDL Recruitment Event

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is announcing a CDL Recruitment event September 15, 2021 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Indiana PennDOT offices at 2550 Oakland Avenue.

Pennsylvania winters bring extreme weather conditions and the challenges to maintain and clear Pennsylvania's roadways can be constant. Travelers expect safe roads and PennDOT meets this need by filling many positions during the winter period.

Winter employees perform a variety of duties such as snow removal, guide rail repair, traffic control as well as other duties as needed.

PennDOT offers competitive wages, a rewarding career, and the opportunity for full-time permanent employment. Attendees to the Recruitment event will be able to apply, interview and road test (if eligible). Positions are available in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties.

Apply online by going to https://www.employment.pa.gov/Pages/jobopportunities.aspx. CDL Medical Certification and Drug/Alcohol testing are required.

For more information on employment with District 10, call 724-357-2802. PennDOT is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.