COVID-19 Daily Update 9-3-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 3, 2021, there have been 3,443,857 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 194,863 total cases and 3,124 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 36-year old female from Marshall County, a 95-year old female from Harrison County, a 101-year old female from Braxton County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, a 93-year old male from Lincoln County, a 93-year old female from Lincoln County, and an 85-year old female from Logan County.

“Today’s news of additional losses is a heartbreaking reminder of the threat this virus presents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Vaccines are safe and effective, and if you are eligible, please do your part to end the pandemic by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,023), Berkeley (14,698), Boone (2,511), Braxton (1,296), Brooke (2,447), Cabell (10,824), Calhoun (581), Clay (763), Doddridge (761), Fayette (4,311), Gilmer (1,024), Grant (1,494), Greenbrier (3,524), Hampshire (2,209), Hancock (3,105), Hardy (1,819), Harrison (7,315), Jackson (2,636), Jefferson (5,384), Kanawha (18,347), Lewis (1,837), Lincoln (1,909), Logan (3,877), Marion (5,462), Marshall (4,139), Mason (2,562), McDowell (1,985), Mercer (6,257), Mineral (3,342), Mingo (3,289), Monongalia (10,408), Monroe (1,575), Morgan (1,472), Nicholas (2,383), Ohio (4,935), Pendleton (869), Pleasants (1,081), Pocahontas (829), Preston (3,325), Putnam (6,301), Raleigh (8,448), Randolph (3,735), Ritchie (909), Roane (876), Summers (1,018), Taylor (1,584), Tucker (701), Tyler (977), Upshur (2,763), Wayne (3,876), Webster (759), Wetzel (1,821), Wirt (549), Wood (9,377), Wyoming (2,561).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Fayette, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Randolph, Taylor, Wayne, and Wirt counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Braxton County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Holly-Gray Park, 239 County Route 15/9 Road, Sutton, WV

Brooke County

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV

Cabell County

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM –2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center (parking lot), 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 43 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Monroe Health Center, Peterstown Clinic, 2869 Seneca Trail, South Peterstown, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Randolph County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

Taylor County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Matheny Whited Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

.