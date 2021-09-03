Olympus Health & Performance Rebrands Itself as Spruce

An industry leader in aesthetics services in Salt Lake City has a new company name.

HOLLADAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olympus Health & Performance has rebranded itself as Spruce.

“We are very excited about this,” said Lauren Lightfield, CEO and spokesperson for Spruce, which recently opened a brand new, luxurious location in Holladay, Utah. “Spruce has a heavy focus on aesthetics but will continue IV therapy and vitamin shots as well.”

Originally formed by a team of top-tier licensed medical professionals as Olympus Health and Performance, Spruce has evolved to a new name with a new vision.

“We’ve expanded our popular aesthetics services to include professionals that deliver a comprehensive array of advanced aesthetic treatments as a way to truly help the community of Salt Lake City feel ‘spruced up’ from the inside out,” Lightfield said.

Spruce made significant investments in high-end aesthetics tools and equipment to be able to provide upscale hydrafacials, laser skin resurfacing and hair reduction services

“By investing in the latest technology to better serve our clients, we’re committed to a science-forward approach to non-invasive aesthetics treatments, administered by highly trained medical professionals with top-notch credentials,” Lightfield stressed before adding, “We have also hired new staff to expand our service offerings.”

Spruce, Lightfield noted, offers a full range of aesthetics and infusion services to help individuals achieve the look and confidence they deserve. The company’s offerings include Botox, Dermal Fillers, Microneedling, Hair Restoration and IPL Laser treatments, IV and IM vitamin therapies, as well as a coveted line of medical-grade skincare products: ZO® Skin Health.

“With this comprehensive suite of treatments and products, you can rest assured that Spruce is a full-service aesthetics lounge that puts your comfort and results first,” Lightfield said.

For more information, please visit sprucespa.com/about-us and sprucespa.com/blog.

About Spruce

Spruce is Salt Lake City's premier aesthetics + infusion bar. Our staff of best-in-class aestheticians, nurses, and medical professionals specialize in making you look and feel young and vibrant. Our spa-like aesthetics and IV therapy lounge bring the best parts of beauty and health together to maintain and brighten your glow.

